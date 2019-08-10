Janet Jackson & Ty Dolla $ign Collaboration Potentially On Its Way

It has been nearly a year since Janet Jackson dropped new music but it seems she’s been hitting up artists to collaborate with her on some new material.

In a recent YouTube upload from SPIN Magazine, they got rapper Ty Dolla $ign to revisit past covers and give his opinion. One of those classic covers included one where Janet graced one of their ’80s issues.

“Janet man. The GOAT man. Royalty right here,” he stated.

“They actually just sent me a joint to get on. Shout out to Janet,” the “Drop That Kitty” hitmaker revealed.

Other covers they showed him included Kurt Cobain, Skrillex, The Notorious B.I.G., and Kanye West.

Throughout his career, Ty Dolla $ign has collaborated with a number of high profile artists — Charli XCX, J. Cole, Khalid, Lil Wayne, and Fifth Harmony to name a few.

There is no further information on Janet’s new music but she did tease in an interview with KIIS-FM last year that more was on its way.

On Spotify, he currently has 19.9 million monthly listeners, making him the 107th most-played act on the app. His feature on Kehlani’s 2019 hit single, “Nights Like This” is his most popular song at the moment with over 157 million streams.

With a career that started four decades ago, Janet has a large number of monthly listeners, racking up over 4.4 million proving she is still a relevant act in today’s market.

Last year, Jackson collaborated with Latin hitmaker Daddy Yankee on “Made For Now.” The single debuted on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart at No. 88 and peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart, cementing her status as a successful artist. “Made For Now” became Jackson’s 20th chart-topper on the Dance Club chart, according to Billboard. Her peers, Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Cher have all failed to chart on the Billboard 100 singles chart with their latest single releases due to the streaming era. To date, “Made For Now” has racked up over 20.2 million plays on Spotify and over 64.8 million views on YouTube for its official music video.

In between new music, Jackson has been performing in her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” legend has received rave reviews from critics who praised the show, per The Inquisitr. The residency is scheduled to run until August 17.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Janet will be embarking on a tour in Australia, her first in eight years, which The Inquisitr noted. She will also perform a rare date in New Zealand where she hasn’t performed since “The Velvet Rope” tour in 1998.

To keep up with what Janet Jackson is up to, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 3.6 million followers.