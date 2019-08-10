‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Gets Real On Instagram, Says ‘Stop Making Something Out Of Nothing’

Hannah Brown has a Friday night chat with fans.

Hannah Brown is winding down after her heartbreak on The Bachelorette. She is getting back to her normal life–as normal as one can get after putting your entire love life on national TV for weeks. The Alabama girl certainly doesn’t hold back. She just recently took to Instagram to share her mind.

Brown took to the social media platform to express how she feels about what is being said about her. Dressed in a black crop top and sipping on a glass of wine, the blond beauty told her followers on Instagram stories that it is time for a “long overdue chat.” She mentioned that she is also overdue for a shower. Confessing that she probably doesn’t smell too great, Hannah said that she has other concerns that take precedence right now.

The 24-year-old former beauty pageant queen is seemingly getting tired of everyone critiquing everything she does. She also touches on those pesky cryptic messages that people are trying to find in what she says in interviews or writes on social media. She tells everyone to not do that. Hannah admits that she is not so subtle, which seems to translate that she has no problem telling the world exactly how she feels and doesn’t beat around the bush.

Hannah Brown then told Bachelor Nation exactly how she is doing at the moment saying, “I have moments of mad, glad, happy, sad.”

Hannah said that she has been through a “s**t show,” but she is focusing on her future and she is excited about that. She wants everyone to stop wasting their time, and her time, on silly stuff. She is seemingly telling everyone to stop trying to figure out her feelings on what is going on in her life because she has no problem sharing them. There are no cryptic messages, so stop with “making something out of nothing.”

What she is most likely referring to is her Bachelorette runner-up, Tyler Cameron, going out on two dates with Gigi Hadid right after he spent the night with her. Brown has spilled that he is free to do what he wants since they are not tied to each other right now. Spilling her feelings on that situation with Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno’s podcast, Hannah Brown admitted that she has a beef with Tyler being disrespectful about his very public dates with the supermodel.

Despite her televised breakup with Jed Wyatt, and now being a bit hurt with Tyler’s recent actions, Hannah Brown is picking herself up and moving on with her life. Bachelor and Bachelorette fans can follow updates on how she is doing on her social media accounts.