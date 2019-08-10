Brody Jenner Responds To Kaitlynn Carter’s Sizzling Swimsuit Pic With Miley Cyrus: ‘Hot Girl Summer’

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star recently split from his wife of one year.

Kaitlynn Carter is rocking the boat during her “hot girl summer” with pal Miley Cyrus. The Hills: New Beginnings star posted a pic with the superstar singer which shows them wearing swimsuits while on a yacht in Lake Como, Italy. In the pic, Miley is wearing a black Chanel one-piece and Kaitlynn sports a white-and-black striped swimsuit by Same Los Angeles.

The post got the attention of Kaitlynn’s ex, Brody Jenner, who couldn’t help but comment on it, People reports.

“Hot girl summer,” Brody commented on the post, captioning it with a fire emoji.

Several fans noted Brody’s comment to his ex’s post, writing, “He’s replying!”

While some fans told Brody, “don’t let her go,” others reminded The Hills veteran that Kaitlynn is “Not YOUR hot girl summer.”

“Get the hell outta here. You’re looking at an independent woman, “another fan told Brody,

Kaitlynn, 30, who is currently vacationing with Miley and her older sister, Brandi Cyrus, 32, posted a second pic which shows her posing solo in a white bikini. The MTV star dropped the mic in the caption to her pic. Brody did not appear to comment on the solo pic of his ex.

You can see Kaitlynn’s photos from her Lake Como vacation below.

While some fans may be surprised that Brody Jenner commented on his ex’s pic, it appears that the couple’s split was amicable. Last week, Kaitlynn posted an Instagram mirror selfie that showed her in a green bikini while on vacation, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The post received more than 37,000 likes and a surprising comment from her former mother-in-law, Linda Thompson.

“Gorgeous as always! Have fun!” Brody’s mom commented on the post.

Kaitlynn’s Italian vacation comes just one week after her split from Brody was announced. The two were married for one year. They wed in Indonesia last summer but reportedly never made the union legal in the U.S.

While Kaitlynn is enjoying some girl time in the aftermath of her breakup, Brody also took a trip to commence his new life as a single man. One day after the split was confirmed, Brody appeared at the popular beach club TAO Beach in Las Vegas for a DJ gig, where he was spotted partying with two brunettes, Page Six reports.

Brody also posted a pic of his own “hot boy summer” as he hung out with a pal earlier this week.

You can see Kaitlynn Carter on The Hills: New Beginnings Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.