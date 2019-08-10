Heidi Klum Posts Hilarious NSFW ‘Topless’ Bikini Photo

Heidi joked about going topless for her new husband.

Heidi Klum is going “topless” in her latest Instagram upload… kind of. The stunning German model and former America’s Got Talent judge shared a hilarious by NSFW bikini snap to her official Instagram account on August 10 which showed her almost stripping down while getting wet and taking a dip in a pool of water.

Heidi laid on her back in the water in the snap she shared with her 6.5 million followers, showing off her pretty skimpy bikini bottoms while holding on to a very uniquely shaped floatie.

The 46-year-old Project Runway host and mom of four was actually floating around the water with a large inflatable that was shaped to look like a pair of breasts. Heidi spread out both of her arms and her legs as she let the floatie do all the work keeping her above the water, sporting a coy smile as she closed her eyes while soaking up the sun.

In the caption, Klum jokingly told her millions of fans that she was posing topless for her new husband, Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz. Fans clearly appreciated the hilarious snap the star posted over the weekend, with many joking about her decision to hit the water in her bikini with her unique inflatable.

“Ahahahahah fantastic idea!” one Instagram user said, another then noted that the photo was “so funny” with a crying laughing emoji.

Heidi and Tom actually married in a secret ceremony back in February, but, as reported by People earlier this month, had a larger and much more public ceremony in Capri, Italy, on-board a luxury yacht earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, it was first reported by TMZ back in June that the two were secretly married earlier this year after the musician popped the question to the stunning German model on Christmas Eve last year.

Shortly after that, Heidi hinted at the secret wedding before officially confirming that she was married for the third time by dancing to one of Tokio Hotel’s hits in a fast-paced video posted to her Instagram account.

Klum has since been sharing a number of different photos and videos from her honeymoon with the musician on her Instagram account, including her latest pool snap.

Other social media uploads included photos of the newlyweds hitting the water on a jet ski where the model wrapped her arms around her new husband as she sat behind him.

Another video recently shared to Klum’s Instagram page showed them heading down a giant inflatable water slide together while soaking up the sun on a large luxury yacht.