Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Wows In Plunging White Swimsuit

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is giving fans a look at her flawless curves in a new swimwear snap shared to social media this week. The gorgeous star showed a little skin in a sexy skintight bathing suit in her latest Instagram upload on August 9 while spending some time on the water somewhere in the Mediterranean.

Devon, who was sporting a white one-piece from her own recently launched swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, looked to the side and away from the camera in the gorgeous new snap as she took a trip out on a boat.

Windsor rocked a pair of fun tinted shades on her eyes while soaking up the sunshine as well as a blue patterned bandanna on her head. The engaged model also rocked a large wrist on her left hand and a gold necklace around her neck.

The star – who’s walked in several of Victoria’s Secret’s annual fashion shows – showed off some serious skin in a plunging swimwear look, which featured a collar and a belt to highlight her tiny waist.

In the caption, Windsor revealed that she’d swapped the Atlantic ocean for the Mediterranean ocean after The Inquisitr shared snaps of her enjoying another trip on a yacht earlier this week with a bunch of her girlfriends.

The stunning model hit the water with a number of her fellow models, including Olivia Culpo and Nadine Leopold, to promote her swimwear range. The snaps showed Devon rocking a revealing white bikini while the other sported black two-pieces while posing together.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared a snap of Windsor showing off her strength by doing an impressive handstand in a swimming pool.

This week, the star opened up about her latest business venture while speaking to Us Weekly.

In the interview, she revealed that she wants her designs – which included several bathing suit and bikini styles – to be worn by women of all shapes and sizes.

“I had so many different styles and so many different women that I was trying to capture and design for,” Windsor said. “It was important for me to create something that multiple women would enjoy, not just one type of woman.”

She also said of her fun designs, which included extras such as belts and different pieces of hardware, “I wanted each piece to feel special, almost like an outfit rather than just a swimsuit you only think about wearing to the beach or pool.”

“The pieces in my line do have a lot of design aspect, you don’t necessarily have to accessorize. It’s an outfit in itself, without trying too hard,” Devon added.