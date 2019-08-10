Khloe Kardashian Claims Her Suddenly Smaller-Looking Nose Is Due To ‘Contouring,’ But Fans Aren’t Buying It

Khloe Kardashian is pushing back against allegations that she’s had plastic surgery done after the reality television star debuted a smaller-looking nose, but fans aren’t buying her explanation for the sudden change.

As Hollywood Life reported, Khloe has been inundated with rumors that she got some plastic surgery to reduce the size of her nose. As the report noted, Khloe has said it’s just her makeup contouring that gives the illusion that her nose is more streamlined, but a picture that Khloe posted to Instagram on Friday has them doubting the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s official narrative.

The picture was a close-up shot of Khloe’s face, with her nose appearing to look much smaller than it has for most of her life. The Hollywood Life report noted that it simply could have been a bit of Photoshop in order to make the nose look smaller, but the fans flooding Khloe’s comment section were sure that she’s had some work done.

“Who are you and what happened to khloe kardashian?” one person commented on her very different looks.

“Who is this?” another person wrote.

Though Khloe and her sisters have all faced plastic surgery rumors during their time in the spotlight, Khloe has consistently denied any speculation that she’s gone under the knife. Last year, the 35-year-old tweeted about hoping she can resist the temptation to get plastic surgery, which appeared to be a denial of ever having gotten work done before. That prompted many fans to share older pictures of Khloe, when she had a noticeably larger nose.

Some thought that Khloe was trying to look like big sister Kim Kardashian in the photo, from the smaller nose down to the makeup that appeared to be emulating Kim’s style.

Khloe Kardashian is still claiming she hasn’t had a nose job or any plastic surgery (“it’s contouring”). Khloe Kardashian thinks you’re all a bunch of idiots. pic.twitter.com/XtQaTh7NuW — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 9, 2019

Loading...

Khloe Kardashian has been one of the most popular targets for tabloid speculation, even among the very spotlight-friendly Kardashian/Jenner clan. Aside from the rumors about whether she’s gotten plastic surgery, Khloe has also faced intense scrutiny for her love life and recent public breakup with her baby’s father.

After her man, Tristan Thompson, was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods earlier this year in an incident that would lead to his split with Khloe, there were many weeks worth of coverage from celebrity news outlets. Khloe continued to be a lightning rod for the tabloids through her extended feud with Jordyn, which ended up being featured prominently on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.