‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, August 9: Steffy Protests ‘You’re Not Taking My Daughter!’

Steffy and Hope argue over Beth, while Wyatt apologizes to Sally.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, August 9 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who just received devastating news. She could not reconcile the fact that her baby Phoebe was actually Elizabeth Avalon Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) restated that Steffy had been raising her daughter, however, Steffy remained incredulous. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) then suggested that they do genetic testing so that they could confirm that the baby is Hope’s.

Steffy tried to process that Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) actually sold Hope’s baby to pay off a gambling debt. She was particularly hurt that she had also been lied to. Liam was in awe that Beth had been with them the entire time. He was also grateful that she had been safe, cared for, and loved.

However, Steffy flipped when she heard Hope say that she was never letting Beth go again. She could not wait to take her home. Steffy protested and said, “You’re not taking my daughter from the only home she’s ever known.” Hope was upset because Beth should have been home with her from the moment of her birth. Steffy told Hope, “I’m her mommy.”

Steffy tried pleading her case. She said that they needed to put the baby first. Beth has only ever known Steffy as her mother and the cliff house is the only home she has had up until the point. She asked Liam to intervene but he just reiterated that he and Hope were Beth’s parents. However, Liam said that he did not want to do this Steffy.

The Logans and the Forresters divide as an emotional Steffy and Hope argue over Beth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/mv2kH7Sx6y — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 9, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was shocked to hear that his son knew that Phoebe was Beth. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) confronted him about his son, but the dressmaker wanted to first deal with Steffy’s pain.

Ridge and Brooke lashed out at Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Ridge promised that he would let Zoe and Flo pay for ruining so many people’s lives.

In the design office, Eric Forrester (John McCook) was looking over Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) designs. Sally had been throwing herself into her work to distract herself from her the pain of breaking up with Wyatt. Eric told Sally that he was sorry that they did not work out.

Later, Wyatt entered the office and apologized to her. He told Sally that he now realizes that he regrets the way that things ended between the two of them.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.