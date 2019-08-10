’90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Nafziger Lashes Out At Fans After Criticism

Nicole Nafziger and her fiancé, Azan Tefou, were introduced as a couple during the fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. The pair met online, and Nafziger was immediately captivated by Tefou, a handsome man living in Morocco. While appearing on the show, Nafziger visited Morocco to finally meet the man she had fallen in love with despite the warnings issued by her family and friends, who believed Tefou only wanted to use Nafziger.

As the series continued, fans of the show also began voicing their opinions and sending their advice to Nafziger via social media, but it seems the mother-of-one has finally had enough, according to a report from TV Show Ace.

It appears fans believe that Nafziger is posing as Tefou online and has been commenting on her own pictures in an attempt to prove that the man is in love with her. Throughout their time on the show, viewers became convinced Tefou wasn’t attracted to Nafziger, but stayed with her for the money she’d been sending him.

During the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nafziger made several attempts to see Tefou, but the Morocco native canceled each time, citing a private family emergency. These unexplained cancelations only fueled speculations and fans continue to criticize Nafziger’s decisions, but the reality TV star is ready to put a stop to it.

“Can y’all just get off my back? I don’t want to hear any, ‘Well if you just…’ or ‘If only you would…’ I DO NOT want your advice,” she wrote on Instagram. “If you feel the need to message me about your concerns, DON’T.”

“I am soooooo tired of y’all saying the SAME THING, over and over and over. You are [not] the first who is trying to tell me like it is.”

Loading...

“I am not crazy and don’t have the time for all this cr*p,” she continued, before telling her critics to “get a life” and move on now that the season is over.

The couple has appeared on multiple seasons of the TLC series, but remain unmarried after a number of failed attempts. The couple’s wedding date is still up in the air, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Nafziger previously told fans the wedding had been postponed due to increased pressure and not enough time or funds to plan the event. Nafziger also revealed that she plans on marrying Tefou before the end of the year.