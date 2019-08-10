Taylor Hill Shares New Bikini Pic As She Lives Her Best Life

Taylor Hill shared a new bikini pic earlier today, and it had her fans gushing over her good looks. So far, it’s received over 272,000 likes.

The update consisted of two photos. The first one showed Taylor standing at the edge of a pool. She wore a white bikini with a logo or polka dots throughout. It had a classic cut, and left her chiseled midriff exposed.

Hill placed her hands on her head, and looked into the distance while rocking dark sunglasses. She also wore bracelets and a necklace.

A dog stood beside her, with manicured hedges and trees visible in the backdrop.

The second photo showed Hill in the same spot, but from a different angle. She popped her right foot, and threw her arms up into the air. She looked to her right, and appeared to be smiling.

A guy stood next to her, looking up at the sky. He wore a yellow shirt with dark shorts. Again, the dog was spotted to their left.

Fans poured in with their various compliments.

“Wwowoowow I am just flipping out, so pretty!!!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Yay that’s what the queen deserves,” added a follower, referring to Taylor’s captions that she’s living her best life.

Meanwhile, other fans speculated on the possibility that Taylor and her boyfriend broke up. It’s hard to know why they were thinking this was the case, but a fan intervened in the conversation.

“I think people dont have to mention everything about their private life especially when they are in the public eye. Now a days so many people like to criticize everything and everyone,” they said.

Others seemed jealous of Taylor’s fun day.

“Good for you you dont have problem such as we have,” said a follower.

Besides this photo set, Taylor’s selfies from four days ago also garnered a lot of attention. The model received over 636,000 likes for the two snaps, which showed her wearing a casual white sweater. She wore her hair down in a middle part, and curled it too.

The first photo showed Hill placing her right hand on her head, as she pursed her lips slightly. She wore light pink lipstick, but appeared to go light on the rest of her makeup.

The second photo was similar to the first, except it was more zoomed out.

Loading...

Many of Taylor’s fans reacted to the geotag, which was in Toronto, Ontario.

“UHM LOOK AT THE LOCATION,” exclaimed a fan, as they tagged their friend in the comment.

“Hey Taylor – where are you? I’m in Toronto (at the airport, which is currently grounded for lightning)…,” asked a curious fan.

Others responded to Hill’s question in the captions, which was a simple “sup?”

“What’s your plan for tonight girl?” asked a follower.