Kylie Jenner’s $150M Birthday Yacht Was Once The Hideout For A Notorious Malaysian Fugitive

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 22nd birthday on a mega yacht that she is renting at a cost of $1.2 million per week. The giant boat’s notorious past comes absolutely free.

The reality television star has invited her closest family and friends to celebrate her birthday aboard the yacht Tranquility, which the New York Post’s Page Six reports has quite a twisted past. Before it became a rental option for the ultra wealthy, the $150 million yacht belonged to Malaysian fugitive Jho Low. After Low as accused of stealing money from the Malaysian Sovereign wealth fund 1MBD, the 300-foot schooner was seized by feds and later resold for $126 million, the report noted.

The report noted that Low had used the boat as a hideout while he was on the run from the law. The billionaire remains on the lam, and MSN reports that he is believed to be hiding out in China as he makes his way across a number of major cities there.

The new owner of the yacht, a Malaysian casino operator, now rents the ship out to anyone who can afford the $1.2 million weekly rental fee.

As Page Six noted, the yacht has more than just an enormous price tag. The report noted the many amenities in the boat that’s as long as a football field.

“While on board, Jenner and her buddies will enjoy such amenities as a Turkish bath, pool, beauty salon, movie theater, elevators, gym and outdoor bar,” the report noted. “They’ll also have full use of the ship’s 29-person staff, according to the boat’s Web site.”

Kylie’s family and friends certainly seem to be enjoying themselves, with pictures showing the group sunbathing and partying ahead of Kylie’s birthday on Saturday.

The notorious Malaysian fugitive had other connections to the rich and famous before Kylie Jenner rented his seized yacht. Before Jho Low went on the run from the law, he used what authorities said was stolen money to finance the films, The Wolf of Wall Street and Daddy’s Home, the Page Six report noted.

Low also dated Miranda Kerr for a year after her split with Orlando Bloom. As The Inquisitr reported, Kerr was the recipient of millions of dollars of diamonds that Low had gifted her during the relationship. The diamonds were believed to have been purchased with some of the $4.5 billion he is suspected of stealing, though Miranda has said she is willing to forfeit them.