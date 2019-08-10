Sara Sampaio Dons Corset Under Unbuttoned Top

Sara Sampaio shared photos from a recent event that she attended at a Victoria’s Secret store. And so far, it looks like her fans are loving all of the images. After all, the update already has over 160,000 likes.

The first photo of the set showed Sara posing in front of a collage. The collage was made up of black-and-white portraits of VS models. Sara stood with her hands in her pockets, and smiled with her lips closed. She wore a black, long-sleeved button-up shirt. She pushed up the sleeves, and left her top unbuttoned for the most part.

Under the shirt, Sampaio wore a nude-toned corset with black trim and lace. She completed the look with a pair of shiny, black shorts. The model also wore black heels, and accessorized with multiple necklaces. Her hair was also down in a middle part.

There were several comments by fans that seemed to imply that they had attended the event.

“It me. For real such a nice girl she talked to everyone!” said a fan.

“Wow made it on @sarasampaio ‘s instagram,” exclaimed another fan.

“So Gorgeous And Stunning. You Are Great With The Customers,” added a follower.

But not everyone was able to attend, and some expressed their jealousy.

“So jealous. I hope one time i can meet you so sweet and down to earth,” said an Instagram user.

Plus, others were stunned by the lingerie selection at the store.

“If we think that what you see its what you can get in victoriassecret chicago store girls have the finest underwear to choose,” they said.

Prior to VS store post, Sampaio shared a casual photo. The update was posted yesterday, and showed her standing next to a pool. She opted to go braless under a tank top, which she matched with light-colored capris.

The top was tan with horizontal stripes, while the pants appeared to be a white khaki. It was high-waisted with two large buttons down the front.

The model wore her hair back in a casual bun, and placed her hands in her pockets. Sara was also barefoot.

Behind her, fans could see well-manicured hedges in two different shades of green.

“I love the new collection Sara! Which is your fav bra??” asked a fan.

“Beautiful girl with gorgeous eyes most attractive personality forever,” gushed another fan.

“I want an outfit like this, casual yet chic,” noted an Instagram user.