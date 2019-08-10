WWE News: First ‘WrestleMania 36’ Celebrity Revealed

WrestleMania is WWE’s showcase of the immortals. It’s the event where the company’s superstars collide in matches that go on to define their careers, where future Hall of Famers are made, and the eyes of the entire world are transfixed on WWE for an evening.

Another reason why WrestleMania is so popular is because of the celebrity guests who’ve appeared at the pay-per-view in the past. From Muhammad Ali to Mike Tyson, along with many others, the event is synonymous with famous people mingling with WWE superstars.

While there has been little information so far about what the WWE Universe can expect from WrestleMania 36 from an in-ring standpoint, the first celebrity appearance has been revealed. Wrestling Inc. recently reported that Zack Gottsagen appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his new movie The Peanut Butter Falcon.

At the end of the interview, host Michael Strahan gave the actor a gift basket that was sent by WWE, which included an invitation to WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, next year.

This is a fitting addition to WrestleMania‘s celebrity legacy. The actor’s new movie tells the story of a boy with Down’s syndrome who sets out to become a professional wrestler. The film has earned rave reviews during its festival run, and it’s bound to strike a chord with wrestling fans looking for a feel-good story.

What makes the story even more heartwarming is that the actor is a genuine fan of the product. During the interview, Strahan asked him questions about his fondness for WWE, and he revealed that Mick Foley and Jake Roberts are his favorite wrestlers.

This adventure involves: Hanging, chilling and having a good time! See #ThePeanutButterFalcon in select theaters now! https://t.co/m9701n3NsB — The Peanut Butter Falcon (@tpbfalcon) August 9, 2019

Foley and Roberts also appear in the movie, and working with the Hall of Famers was a dream come true for the rising star.

Loading...

Any doubts that the invitation was a hoax were quickly crushed as well. Triple H took to Twitter afterward to congratulate him on the movie and confirm that the WrestleMania invitation was sent courtesy of the company he’s a fan of.

“Congrats on the movie @tpbfalcon… and can’t wait for you to come to @WrestleMania next year, Zack!…oh and PS… I’ll forgive you for not saying I was one of your favorite Superstars! @RealMickFoley“

The sentiment was echoed by Stephanie McMahon, who told the actor that she can’t wait to meet him.

Fans who want to check out the film for themselves can do so at the time of this writing, as it’s currently playing in theaters across the United States.