Lea Michele Shows Off Her Fantastic Physique In Low-Cut Bikini During Hawaii Outing With Her Mom

Another day, another revealing look at Lea Michele in a bikini during her stay in Hawaii.

The Glee star has been spending some time in the tropical island while filming a new project, but the 32-year-old has also made plenty of time for the beach. She has been photographed taking in the sun and enjoying the waves during her stay there, including some pictures from an outing with her mom on Friday that showed Lea wearing a low-cut bikini that showed off her very well-toned physique.

“Lea Michele and her mother Edith Safarti spent some quality time in the sun together in Hawaii on Friday,” The Daily Mail reported. “The former Glee star and the woman who gave her life both rocked bikinis as they walked the sand in line with one another. Michele, 32, embraced a mismatched look with in a wine red string bikini top and a pair of ultra low-cut black bikini bottoms that accentuated her chiseled midsection.”

Lea Michele is in Hawaii to film the ABC holiday movie, Same Time Next Christmas. As Deadline reported, the movie will be released around the same time that Michele is putting out her first-ever holiday album. In a press release announcing the film, Lea said she was excited to be putting both projects together.

“This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album,” said Michele. “I’m honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone.”

But with Christmas still more than four months away, Lea Michele appears to be focused on enjoying her time in Hawaii as much as possible. The actress has shared plenty of revealing pictures with her 5.7 million Instagram followers, including more glimpses of her rock-hard abs in some very skimpy swimwear.

Lea had already shared a close-up shot of herself rocking the bikini and a large sun hat, with the Instagram post garnering some viral attention from her followers. The actress previously shared another Instagram post showing off her tight physique in a black bikini while wishing a happy birthday to pal Jennifer Cohen.

It’s not clear how much longer Lea Michele will be in Hawaii filming the movie, but those who want to see any more revealing photos from the trip may want to keep an eye on her Instagram feed.