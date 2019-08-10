Kim Kardashian Smolders In Sexy Instagram Snap, Called Out For Fakery In Shot With North And Saint

Kim Kardashian popped up on Instagram on August 9 looking every bit the superstar she has become.

Her long black hair was sleek and shiny, parted down the middle to resemble a modern day Cleopatra. Meanwhile, her makeup was divine. She had nude lips outlined in darker lip liner, smokey shadow that had an airbrushed effect, and black and white liners that gave her eyes an exotic touch. Her brows were perfectly groomed while including a little extra pigment for dramatic effect.

Kim showed just enough skin in her most recent Instagram picture while still looking extremely classy. Her perfectly tanned right arm, used to steady the star while the shot was taken, was lean and toned. She rocked a cold shoulder in a black halter neck top made of thin material that allowed a peek of her ample side boob to show through.

One aspect of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star that seemed new was the beauty mark she sported just under her left eye. Even if it wasn’t a gift from nature, the black spot added the perfect touch to this intense portrait.

Fans from among Kim’s astounding 145.7 million followers were quickly on hand to approve and applaud this fresh share. Nearly 300,000 likes accompanied the post after just an hour of uploading, while countless fans took the trouble to say something about how the subject came across.

“Queen,” said one, accenting the one-word comment with a rose emoji and a heart-faced emoji.

“PERFECT,” posted another, following this enthusiastic comment with four red-heart emoji.

Meanwhile, pundits have been calling out the Kardashian-Jenner tribe for overuse of Photoshop, claiming their pictures are fake, according to Pop Culture.

“Kim Kardashian is the latest to face the wrath of critics online after a series of photos were posted that some felt clearly showed some touch-ups. One photo with children North and Saint in front of a stark red brick background seems to have a strange look to Kardashian’s face.”

Naysayers were not shy about telling Kim she doesn’t look like, well, Kim.

“Ur face looks different,” said one commenter, adding two thinking-face emoji.

“Am I the only one who keeps having to zoom in on Kim these days like, Kim is that you? She’s looking like a whole other woman! Still beautiful but,WHAT HAS CHANGED?!” asked another, who also added a thinking-face emoji as well as a crying while laughing emoji.

“Kim has been looking less and less like herself for a while now,” yet another stated.

While this sampling of comments begs the question if the 38-year-old reality star-mogul has or has not been touched up for her August 8 upload, the truth is not known. However, many more weighing in didn’t seem to care. They simply love Kim Kardashian, flaws or no flaws.