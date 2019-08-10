Bill Maher Mocks Tucker Carlson’s White Supremacy Comments

Days after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson dismissed white supremacy as a “hoax” and a “conspiracy theory.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carlson said during a broadcast that white supremacy is “actually not a real problem in America,” comparing it to the Trump-Russia investigation, which he also claims was a conspiracy against President Donald Trump.

“It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power,” the host said, even though the suspected El Paso shooter has been described as a white supremacist obsessed with far-right theories about immigration.

Carlson doubled down on his remarks in a subsequent broadcast, which led to more controversy.

He is currently on a break, and his show will resume on August 19.

Some jumped to Carlson’s defense, however. Notably, former Ku Klux Klan leader and prominent white supremacist David Duke defended the host, suggesting that white supremacy is a Zionist conspiracy theory created by the media.

On Friday, comedian Bill Maher mocked Carlson’s comments, Mediaite reports.

Maher began the opening monologue of his HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher by pointing out that the suspected El Paso mass shooter echoed Donald Trump in what is claimed to be his manifesto, proceeding to rip into Carlson for downplaying the threat of white supremacy.

“It’s scary the way some of this stuff is going so mainstream,” Maher began.

“You’ve gotta love Republicans. Global warming’s a hoax. Russia, that was a hoax. White nationalism is a hoax,” he said.

“Hillary Clinton runs a pedophile ring out of a pizza parlor? Completely true,” the host added, referencing Pizzagate, a bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory which claims that high-ranking members of the Democratic Party ran a pedophile ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria, according to Esquire.

Carlson also said during his show that he had never met a white supremacist, which Maher ridiculed by showing a photograph of the anchor interviewing President Trump.

Loading...

Tucker Carlson's segment on white supremacy was "riddled with reasoning so inane, one wondered if stupidity or sophistry was the more charitable explanation," argues @conor64: https://t.co/Gwprh9y2qI — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) August 9, 2019

White supremacy is indeed a major threat, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. As The Hill reported, during a Congressional hearing in July, Wray revealed that the majority of domestic terrorism cases the bureau has investigated since October last year relate to white supremacy.

Furthermore, according to a government document obtained by Yahoo News, white supremacists were responsible for all race-related domestic terrorism incidents in 2018. The Trump administration has allegedly not been willing to provide the document to Congress, however, even though some members of the Senate claim to have repeatedly pressured the Department of Justice to do so.