‘The Crown’s’ Olivia Colman Poses With Corgis As Queen Elizabeth

Olivia Colman, who is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy for Season 3 of The Crown, is getting to know some of her co-stars, including the Pembroke Welsh Corgis who are her frequent companions on set.

The Daily Mail shared Colman’s thoughts on the queen’s corgis, as she admitted that she’s generally not a dog person. But she happily posed with two of the dogs on a setee for official stills from the Netflix series, returning this fall after an almost two-year hiatus.

But as many corgi lovers know, the little herding dogs have a way of working their way into your heart, and Colman explained that the pushy little dogs had won her over.

“Oh my god—the corgis. I’m not much of a dog person, to be perfectly frank. I really loved them, but they’re just, in general… the corgis are odd. They love cheese, like cheddar cheese.”

It seems that the Oscar winner developed a better bond with the corgis than her predecessor, Foy, who explained that she would bribe the dogs with snacks.

Queen Elizabeth had corgis in her life from the time she was a child until just a few years ago when her last herding dog passed away. For a time, the queen also had “Dorgis,” or Dachshund/Corgi mixes.

For the queen’s birthday in 2016, Annie Leibovitz photographed the monarch and her dogs for the cover of Vanity Fair, according to The Inquisitr. In addition to Queen Elizabeth, Holly, Willow, Vulcan, and Candy look out from the cover of Vanity Fair as if posing for a school portrait.

The photographer was told by sources that the queen would be most relaxed at Windsor with the dogs, so that’s where they set up the shoot.

“I was told how relaxed she was at Windsor, and it was really true,” Leibovitz said. “You get the sense of how at peace she was with herself, and very much enthralled with her family.”

Throughout her lifetime, the queen owned 14 generations of corgis all descended from the “foundation bitch” Susan, who went along with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their honeymoon.

A trainer who had worked with the queen’s corgis explains that her herd used to travel with her, often driven by the monarch in her car.