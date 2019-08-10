Celebrities Slam Kid Rock On Social Media For Attacking Taylor Swift

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported on Kid Rock’s latest politically-fueled outburst, which saw the conservative singer-songwriter take to social media to blast Taylor Swift for supporting the Democrats.

In his tweet, he accused the pop star of vocalizing her political beliefs to boost her acting career, while also making a crude remark about the lengths she’ll go to in order to achieve success as an actress.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

The 48-year-old “All Summer Long” hitmaker’s words have since been met with scorn from fellow celebrities, including a friend and collaborator of the right-wing singer.

Sheryl Crow retweeted the post with a caption advising him to stop spreading “hate.” The pair recorded the hit song “Picture” together in 2003, which debuted at number three in the Billboard Hot 100.

Spread love. Not hate. End of subject. https://t.co/skqP8lJ2UP — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 9, 2019

Crow appears to be giving her old friend some advice without resorting to dragging him like so many others are doing. Judging by her tweet, however, she’s clearly in agreement with the general consensus that his post was unproductive and spiteful.

Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, was less polite with her criticism of the 48-year-old. As noted by People, she referred to him as “pathetic.” This sentiment has been echoed by most of the Twitter users in Rock’s comment section, who haven’t held back making their true feelings about him known.

Kid Rock’s tweet didn’t escape the criticism from those who share his Republican political views either. The outspoken conservative pundit Ben Shapiro also commented on the situation on his Twitter, claiming that Rock’s words about Swift are “gross.”

Though the factors which prompted Kid Rock’s outburst remain unclear, Swift’s recent Vogue cover story — in which she discusses politics — might have something to do with it.

In the story, the “Me” singer opened up about the public criticism she faced due to her lack of candidate endorsements in the 2016 presidential election, as she believed publicly supporting Hilary Clinton risked hurting her campaign.

Loading...

As noted by Vanity Fair, Swift’s political silence led to her becoming a darling of the alt-right, who believed she was an “Aryan goddess.”

Chrissy Teigen Calls Kid Rock 'Pathetic' After He Criticizes Taylor Swift for Her Political Views https://t.co/ueOm7j2H3P — People (@people) August 10, 2019

Since then, however, she’s openly aligned with left-wing policies and become an outspoken defender of LGBTQ rights. This hasn’t went down too well with her old right-leaning supporters, who feel she’s turned on their team.

Kid Rock isn’t a member of the alt-right, but he appears to be one of the many conservatives who are of the opinion that Swift’s political viewpoints aren’t sincere.