Donald Trump Is ‘Deeply Mentally Ill’ And ‘Has No Capacity For Empathy,’ Says His Biographer

President Donald Trump’s response to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, has generated a great deal of controversy.

In El Paso, the president and the first lady posed “sprightly” with a baby who survived the shooting, according to BuzzFeed News, which many deemed inappropriate and insensitive.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the suspected shooter — reportedly a white supremacist — appears to have been inspired, at least partially, by Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. All eight victims still hospitalized after the shooting refused to meet with the president, and he was greeted by at least 200 protesters demanding gun control.

While visiting the University Medical Center of El Paso, Trump boasted about the crowd size at a campaign rally he held in the city months earlier, ridiculing Democrat and Texas native Beto O’Rourke.

After paying a visit to Ohio, Trump took to Twitter to criticize local leaders, Senator Sherrod Brown and Mayor Nan Whaley. In a series of Twitter messages, he insulted the Democratic duo, accusing them of “misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital” in Dayton.

According to David Cay Johnston, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of The Making Of Donald Trump, the president’s reaction to the horrific events comes as no surprise.

In a radio interview with on Thursday, Johnston said that Trump is “deeply mentally ill,” Newsweek reported.

The author said that the president “has no capacity for empathy.”

“He has no capacity for empathy and caring about the other person, and if you watch the video of him giving his talk….he looks someone reading a hostage video with a gun pointed at him off screen,” he said of Trump’s televised address to the nation on Monday during which he condemned racism.

'There's no moral core': Trump biographer @DavidCayJ tells @DeanObeidallah why the president can't comfort grieving familieshttps://t.co/Wz1hSDuACo — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 8, 2019

“There’s no moral core to Donald. He is deeply mentally ill and he doesn’t have any philosophy except himself,” the writer added.

Johnston, who has known Trump for decades, suggested that the president is obsessed with “revenge,” which is why he “has all these grievances,” and why he is — even when expected to — unable to show empathy.

Johnston added that the fact that Trump is “mentally ill” should not come as a surprise to the American people, given that millions suffer from mental illness.

Here’s the data on white supremacist terrorism the Trump administration has been ‘unable or unwilling’ to give to Congress https://t.co/kbkRgbc2yC pic.twitter.com/y1KSKH0gUA — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) August 9, 2019

The author said that he does not “think it should surprise us that within 45 presidents, we finally have one who is deeply mentally ill.”

As Newsweek notes, Trump’s mental health and fitness for office has been questioned by some in the public sphere, including a group of psychiatrists led by Dr. John Gartner, who concluded at a Yale University conference in 2017 that the president is “paranoid and delusional.”