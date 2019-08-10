WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reveals He Once Sent A Strange Letter To The FBI

Drew McIntyre is one of the toughest superstars in WWE. On television, he’s portrayed as a mean heel who’s destined for success at the top of the ladder in the near future. We rarely get a glimpse into his personal life, which is why one of his old personal hobbies might be surprising to some members of the WWE Universe.

The Scottish Psychopath recently spoke with The Wrap about his childhood, and how he had a fascination with strange phenomenons. In fact, he was so keen to find out about the unknown that he sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the FBI, asking for information on alien contact.

“When I was 11, I believe I was at the time, I used to have a subscription to a magazine called X Factor in the U.K. It covered a lot of different areas: Conspiracy theories, unsolved crimes, strange insects, you know, ghosts, UFOs — such a variety of weird topics I was into at the time.”

In one of the issues, there was an article about the Freedom of Information Act that America had just signed at the time. This meant that people were able to request any information they wanted from the authorities. The magazine contained a sample letter for readers to send away to the FBI requesting information, and McIntyre asked for the truth about extraterrestrials.

Even though he lived in Scotland, the FBI responded to his request and sent him some documents — much to the shock of his parents. He recalls coming home from school one day and finding his dad with a stack of papers, freaking out about the fact the FBI were sending letters to his son.

After finally convincing his parents that he asked for the documents and wasn’t in any trouble, he was disappointed to find that all of the juicy information he was looking for had been blacked out. However, he did say that “it was pretty interesting, especially as a kid, to get that stuff.”

I’ll be kissing hands and shaking babies at my only/ limited #Summerslam meet & greet tomorrow at 5pm. No general observations or freezing up. Yes I am indeed aware I’m very tall & big…Bring a good question pic.twitter.com/lMxbkFZI8m — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 8, 2019

McIntyre’s interest in strange occurrences might feature into his WWE career in the near future as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Undertaker wants to work with the young superstar in a future single’s match.

While that’s not quite the same as encountering real ghosts and aliens, The Deadman is arguably the WWE equivalent to such things.

Perhaps they’ll have a showdown at this weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, but with neither man scheduled for a match at the time of this writing, we might have to wait a while longer.