Ana Cheri Spills Out Of Tiny Orange Bikini

Ana Cheri’s fans sound very excited about her newest Instagram update. It consisted of two images, and the photos showed the model wearing a tiny, orange bikini and a black hat.

Cheri stood in front of a white wall with ivy growing on the sides, as she faced the camera straight-on. Her swimsuit was a light, orange color with a logo on the left side. The top was a classic, string bikini cut. Meanwhile, her bikini bottoms were super small, and the side ties rested high on her waist.

Ana popped her right hip, while placing her right hand on the brim of her hat. She pursed her lips and gave a coy look for the camera, while appearing to wear a thin necklace.

The model’s makeup consisted of glimmering, purple eyeshadow and light pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, the second photo was focused in on a bottle of CBD oil, which Ana held in her hand. She could be spotted smiling with her lips closed, but the model was completely blurry in the shot.

Fans left tons of comments, complimenting Anna on her looks.

“Wow greater and greater The Goddess of Beauty,” exclaimed a fan.

“WoooW you are looking very beautiful and mind blowing baby,” added another fan.

Others were so taken by the photo, that they couldn’t help but tell the model that they love her.

“I love you Ana my friend! You’re my idol and inspiration. I look up to you,” confessed a follower.

“Beautiful woman who looks like you came out of a story with your beauty that admires anyone, I love you,” said another follower.

In addition, Ana shared a photo of her and her friends all holding a glass of wine. The photo was taken from above, and revealed a table with small plates. There were also a pink flower, creamer, and silverware in the backdrop. Nobody’s face was visible, but the model tagged her friends using their wine glasses. She encouraged her followers to do the same in their comments. Anna also noted that this is how she’s kicking off her weekend.

“Looking fancy right here,” commented a fan.

“Very nice…have a great weekend, be safe out there…enjoy…,” added another fan.

Some people chimed in with their own cheers.

“Cheers to the haters every woman has to ignore,” said a follower.

“Looks devine wish I had a toast to friends and family,” noted an Instagram user.

The photo has been liked over 8,000 times so far.