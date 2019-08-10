Donald Trump Boasts Of ‘Beautiful Letter’ From Kim Jong-Un, Then North Korea Fires Two More Missiles

North Korea early Saturday launched missiles for the third time since the last meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un.

Just hours after he said that he had received a “really beautiful letter” from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, a letter Trump described as “great from top to bottom,” as quoted by the BBC, North Korea fired two more missiles off of its east coast into the sea, in the direction of neighboring Japan.

The launches were at least the third set of missile firings by North Korea in the direction of its United States-allied neighbors Japan and South Korea since Trump met with Kim at the Korean Demilitarized Zone — the demarcation between the two Koreas — on June 30, as The Inquisitr reported. But Trump has repeatedly shrugged off North Korea’s missile launches, as he did once again on Friday prior to the latest firing.

“I say it again: There have been no nuclear tests. The missile tests have all been short-range,” Trump said, as quoted by The Guardian. “No ballistic missile tests. No long-range missiles.”

But the distance between Hamhung, North Korea, from which the missiles were launched early Saturday morning local time, to the South Korea capital of Seoul is less than 150 miles, well within the range of a “short range” missile.

Trump said that in the “beautiful” letter — which he also referred to as “very personal” — Kim complained that he was “not happy” with the current United States-South Korea war games, which are largely conducted as computer simulations rather than as the live, large-scale drills that were ordered halted by Trump after his initial meeting with Kim last year, as The Associated Press reported.

Donald Trump (l) met with Kim Jong-un (r) at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on June 30. Dong-A Ilbo / Getty Images

But even though Kim has said that the repeated missile launches are North Korea’s response to the war games, Trump continued to astonish observers by agreeing with the North Korean dictator, saying that he was “never a fan” of the joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises, as quoted by The Independent.

“I don’t like paying for it. We should be reimbursed for it and I have told that to South Korea,” Trump said, explaining his opposition to the joint military operations.

But Trump when talking to reporters on Friday not only praised Kim and agreed with him over the war games, he then shifted to attacking U.S. allies, whom, he said “in many cases more than anybody else” had continued to take advantage of the U.S., as quoted by Politico.

Though Trump told reporters, according to ABC News, “Maybe I’ll release the results of the letter, but it was very positive,” he provided no evidence that the letter actually existed.