Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie Might Be A Horror Film

The director wants to make a horror movie.

Quentin Tarantino has repeatedly stated that his 10th film will be his last outing as a director. With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood being his ninth effort — if you count the Kill Bill movies as two different films — he only has one more to go before he calls it quits.

At the time of this writing, Tarantino hasn’t settled on an idea for his farewell movie. But in a recent interview with The Independent, he discussed the possibility of helming a horror film, as it’s a genre he loves and hasn’t fully explored in the past.

“If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie. I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film. And I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence, because I do think it’s vaguely terrifying. And I didn’t even quite realize how good we did it, frankly, to tell you the truth, until my editor told me.”

The “Spahn Ranch sequence” Tarantino is referring to is a scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which sees Brad Pitt’s character come face-to-face with Charles Manson and his followers. While his new movie isn’t a horror genre offering, that scene wouldn’t seem out of place in one.

The closest Tarantino has ever come to directing a horror film was Death Proof, which revolves around a homicidal stuntman who picks up women and slaughters them in his car. The film was influenced by slasher movies, but it’s more of an action-thriller as opposed to a full-blown horror picture.

As a screenwriter, he penned the scripts for the horror films, From Dusk Till Dawn, a vampire movie, and Natural Born Killers, a serial killer road movie, which he’s completely disowned, for other directors. Both films are cult favorites among genre film fans, and a testament to his ability to write scary stories.

Moscow 2019: Однажды в… Голливуде pic.twitter.com/C3PEbWxKpC — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) August 7, 2019

Loading...

As noted by The Daily Telegraph, he also toyed with making a serial killer movie, but eventually opted against it because it would reveal how sick his imagination is.

While promoting The Hateful Eight — a western that was inspired by John Carpenter’s The Thing — in an interview with Time Out back in 2016, he spoke of his desire to make a horror film that’s as scary as The Exorcist.

It’s clear that Tarantino is itching to get a horror movie out of his system, and his fans think it would be a shame if he retired without bringing that dream to life.