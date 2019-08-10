Andrew Yang Joins Five Other 2020 Candidates In Calling Donald Trump A White Supremacist

Yang said that Trump's past actions and words have 'conveyed a very strong sense to many, many Americans that he has white supremacist beliefs.'

In the wake of two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, which many Democrats blamed on President Donald Trump’s past rhetoric on minorities, a number of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have suggested or outright said that the president is a white supremacist.

Entrepreneur and 2020 hopeful Andrew Yang joined that list on Friday during a CNN interview in which he claimed that Trump’s actions and words leave many no choice but to label him a white supremacist, according to The Hill.

“The president’s actions and words have conveyed a very strong sense to many, many Americans that he has white supremacist beliefs,” Yang said.

When directly asked if he would call the president a white supremacist, Yang said that if “someone acts and speaks in a certain way, then you have no choice but to say that’s what he is.”

Several other Democratic presidential candidates have called the president a white nationalist or white supremacist in recent days, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke.

“22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism,” O’Rourke tweeted on Wednesday. “El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”

Democratic front-runner and former vice president Joe Biden did call the president a white supremacist directly but suggested that his rhetoric was “encouraging” white supremacists around the country.

According to Axios, a total of six Democratic presidential candidates have publicly called Trump a white supremacist, including Yang, Warren, O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Trump condemned white supremacy and racism on Monday at the White House. The El Paso, Texas, mass shooting, according to authorities, was motivated by race. The shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, confessed to the shooting and on Friday, authorities revealed that he admitted to targeting Mexicans, as reported by The Inquisitr.

In a disturbing manifesto posted online minutes before the El Paso shooting, the author warned of a “Hispanic invasion” and highlighted a plan that would separate America into race-based territories. Authorities are still attempting to determine who authored the racist screed.

Federal authorities are treating the El Paso attack as a possible hate crime and have labeled it an act of domestic terrorism. Crusius is currently being held on capital murder charges with no bond.

Yang, who is running on a universal income proposal that would offer Americans a $1,000 per month in guaranteed income, currently sits in eighth place in the polls, according to RealClearPolitics polling data.