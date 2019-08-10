Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Said ‘Foreign President’ Among Powerful Men In Secret Sex Ring, Unsealed Documents Say

A woman who accused billionaire Jeffrey Epstein of forcing her into sexual slavery named a number of high-powered men as part of an alleged sex trafficking ring, newly unsealed court documents show.

Virginia Giuffre had filed a lawsuit against the financier claiming that he and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell kept her as a sex slave and directed her to have sex with many of Epstein’s rich and powerful friends.

As The Daily Beast reported, Giuffre claimed during a 2016 deposition that Epstein directed her to have sex with former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and Britain’s Prince Andrew, who Giuffre had previously accused. There were a number of unnamed powerful men as well, including what Giuffre said was another prince, a foreign president, and a well-known prime minister.

As the report noted, none of the men named in her deposition have been charged with a crime or accused in civil court related to the Epstein case. The New York billionaire served time in prison after a 2007 conviction for sex trafficking a minor under the age of 14, but he came under fire for receiving a favorable plea deal that allowed him to serve only 13 months behind bars and let him leave prison to spend days at his place of business.

As USA Today reported, the deal led to controversy for Alexander Acosta, Donald Trump’s labor secretary who crafted the deal as a U.S. attorney in Miami, leading to Acosta’s eventual resignation.

Epstein faces a number of new charges for underage sex trafficking. The unsealed documents from previous court cases have caused controversy, and many of those named have spoken out to distance themselves from Epstein. A spokesperson for Richardson told The Daily Beast that the allegations were “completely false,” and others named by Giuffre issued similar statements denying her allegations.

"…They were generally paid $200 per visit…. (At the age of 16, Virginia) Giuffre (was recruited while) working as a masseuse at the spa at Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where her father was a maintenance worker." #EpsteinUnsealed https://t.co/fFRSKP3Xhq — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 9, 2019

Though Giuffre’s allegations against Epstein had long been reported, the depositions this week included new details including an allegation that Maxwell directed her to give “erotic” massages and have sex with powerful men.

Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to American politicians has led to controversy. He maintained a close relationship with former President Bill Clinton, who was listed on the flight manifest for Epstein’s private plane a number of times. Epstein was also close friends with Donald Trump.

As The Inquisitr noted, Trump said last month that he “barely knew” Epstein, but video released showed the two partying together at an exclusive affair held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.