Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Questions Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 12 brings a bold move from Victor to keep Adam from Christian. Plus, Nick worries about Chelsea’s plans while Phyllis and Abby suffer a setback.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) questions Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) motives, according to SheKnows Soaps. He worries after Chelsea and Connor (Judah Mackey) stay the whole night at Adam’s (Mark Grossman). Chelsea understands Nick’s concerns, but she also sees a glimpse of the Adam she used to know when she sees him with Connor. Unfortunately, Adam’s demand that Chelsea let Connor live with him makes Chelsea incredibly worried. Chelsea said she has no plans to run again, and she might not plan to since Chelsea knows Adam will never stop looking for her and Connor if she did. Connor desperately wants to stay, and Chelsea just has to hope that Adam’s love for Connor will win over his dark side.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a move to control Adam. He has had it with Adam trying to take Christian away from Nick, so Victor steps in and pulls some strings. Nick knows his father plans to do something. However, Victor decides that it’s better not to let Nick know all the details since they still have some court dates coming after the 90 days of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) keeping Christian are up. Nick and Victor also wipe the slate clean much like Nick and Phyllis recently did. After that, Victor tells somebody that Christian’s future depends on whatever favor he’s asking. It seems Victor truly feels concerned about Adam using Christian to get back at Nick. Victor seems not to consider that Adam wants to be a father to his son.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) butts heads with Abby (Melissa Ordway) after she learns about Abby and Summer’s (Hunter King) fight. For a while it looked like Phyllis and Abby could work together, but now it seems less likely. Things were going well with The Grand Phoenix and the Society plans. However, now Phyllis doesn’t actually own the hotel, and she cannot find any investors, according to The Inquisitr. If Adam sells the hotel out from under Phyllis, Abby may discover that she’s working with Devon (Bryton James). While Devon was not interested in partnering with Phyllis, he may be interested in buying the hotel himself. No matter what ends up happening, Abby absolutely will not apologize to Summer. Phyllis does not appreciate Abby’s behavior, especially since Abby is Summer’s aunt.