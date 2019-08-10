Sierra Skye Rocks Major Plunge Minidress

Sierra Skye has been keeping up a steady stream of revealing Instagram pics lately. Her newest update showed her wearing a light pink dress, and it has fans raving about her good looks.

So far, the update has been liked over 40,000 times.

The photo was taken outdoors under a white sun umbrella. It looks like the same backdrop as her six newest pics, with a white couch to her left. Behind the model, you could see a low, white wall with plenty of green foliage and a grassy lawn.

Skye posed for the camera by facing it straight on, and popped her right leg. The dress she wore was a light pink, and it had lapels as well as long sleeves. The piece hugged the model’s curves, and featured a major plunge neckline that left her chest exposed.

Sierra tugged at the front right of the dress with her right hand, and tied it in the front. She also rocked a light pink manicure, and accessorized with a ring and earrings, but no necklace.

The model also wore her hair in a messy top bun, with bangs framing her face. She kept the makeup simple, using eyebrow liner, glossy lipstick, and mascara to make her eyes pop. Sierra smiled slightly for the shot with her lips closed.

Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of Skye.

“Wow HOT GIRL SUMMER,” declared a fan.

“You always look amazing. I love that color on you you look so sexy and beautiful,” said a follower.

There were plenty of fans that wrote their comments with extra enthusiasm.

“You are SOOO BEAUTIFUL!!!! Always look forward to seeing your pics!!! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“That’s the look to give when you know you have that spice!!” noted a follower, who took notice of Sierra’s subtle, coy expression.

Others sounded like long-term fans that have been enjoying following Sierra’s account.

“You drive me crazy gorgeous what you doing great today this is a gorgeous photo of you as all of your photos are have a great weekend,” they said.

Loading...

That wasn’t all, as more Instagram users piled on the compliments.

“Wow. You look so radiant and ravishingly beautiful,” noticed a fan.

“Pink looks really good on you beautiful,” said a follower.

In the captions, Skye also revealed that her outfit was from Pretty Little Thing. If the brand was hoping to generate interest in their dress, it looks like their plan worked.