Gaffes Won’t Hurt Joe Biden’s Campaign, Predicts Democratic Strategist

Democratic strategist and former director of media affairs at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Molly Mitchell said on Friday that former vice president Joe Biden’s gaffes are unlikely to hurt his campaign.

“This type of thing in the long term probably doesn’t hurt him,” Mitchell told The Hill, opining that Democratic primary voters are simply looking for someone to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020, and believe that Biden is up to the task.

“No one is supporting him because they think he has the best debate skills, because he has superior oratory skills,” she said.

“A lot of people — rightly or wrongly so — think he is the clear moderate choice who can actually defeat Trump, and they’re willing to take this.”

Mitchell’s remarks come as some cast doubt on Biden’s chances against Trump.

On Thursday, in yet another gaffe, the former vice president said that “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids.” He corrected himself seconds later, but many took issue with the remarks.

Trump seized the opportunity to opine that Biden is “not playing with a full deck.”

As The Hill noted, Trump has made repeated attempts to cast doubt on Biden’s cognitive abilities, nicknaming the Democratic frontrunner “Sleepy Joe” and ridiculing his slip-ups.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “poor kids” gaffe is only the latest slip-up Biden has had on the campaign trail.

Biden recently confused the locations of the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, expressing condolences to the victims in “Houston” and “Michigan.”

Prior to that, during a Democratic primary debate, Biden directed his supporters to “go to Joe 30330,” apparently confusing a phone number with his campaign website. During the same debate, he referred to fellow Democrat Cory Booker as “president,” prompting accusations of racism.

Biden has acknowledged his propensity for making verbal blunders in public, once describing himself as a “gaffe machine.”

Biden tries to clean up his remarks about race and education, shrugging off suggestions that his long history of gaffes might hurt his chances of beating Trump https://t.co/c5Abq6bLz3 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) August 9, 2019

None of this has hurt Biden in the polls. On the contrary, the Delaware Democrat remains the front runner, leading the crowded Democratic primary field in virtually every single poll.

According to a RealClearPolitics average of polling data, Biden has the support of 31.4 percent of Democratic primary voters. Trailing him is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 16.6 percent, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is polling at 16.2 percent. The rest of the field is stuck in the single-digit zone.

Although Biden is considered to be the most “electable” candidate, polls show that other Democrats in the race would also beat Trump. For instance, a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that both Sanders and Warren would beat Trump in 2020.