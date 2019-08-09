Trump Admin Allegedly Hid Report Showing White Supremacists Responsible For All Race-Based Domestic Terrorism

The Trump administration is coming under fire for allegedly burying a Department of Justice report showing that white supremacists were responsible for all of the race-based domestic terrorism in the United States last year.

As Yahoo News reported, the report was compiled by New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security Preparedness and distributed through the Department of Homeland Security and federal agencies earlier this year, but the Trump administration had refused to provide the report or its underlying evidence to Congress. The report showed that among the 32 identified incident of domestic terrorism last year, more than half of the suspects were identified as white supremacists. These suspects were responsible for all of the “race-based” terrorism incidents, which was listed apart from other forms of extremism.

According to Salon, the Senate Judiciary Committee had requested data from the Department of Justice to show the number of white supremacists involved in domestic terrorism, but the Trump administration has still not turned over that data. Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, told Yahoo News that both the Department of Justice and FBI said they were “unable or unwilling” to provide the data on white supremacist terrorism.

Senate Democrats had already taken aim at the Trump administration for trying to hide statistics on white supremacist terrorism, Salon noted. Democrats on the Judiciary Committee had sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray opposing the consolidation of different types of domestic terrorism to remove an emphasis on white supremacist extremism.

“I’m troubled by the lack of transparency, given that we haven’t received this critical information after several requests to the FBI and DOJ,” said New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. “They cannot and should not remain silent in the face of such a dangerous threat.”

Donald Trump has been criticized for failing to address white supremacist terrorism, with critics saying that Trump’s racially charged statements are encouraging more acts of extremism. Trump has been accused of racism on a number of occasions, including what critics believe is dehumanizing language toward immigrants. A manifesto believed to have been written by the El Paso shooting suspect appeared to echo much of Trump’s rhetoric regarding immigrants “invading” the United States, a stance that Trump repeated frequently during the 2018 midterm elections when he focused on a caravan of migrants traveling to the United States.

Trump did specifically condemn white supremacy in statements after the pair of mass shootings over the weekend, but critics say that the statement was undercut by the frequent racially charged statements that the president has made.