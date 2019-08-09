WWE News: Becky Lynch Blasts Sasha Banks, Claims She Can’t ‘Hack It’

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 35, where she and Bayley lost their Women’s Tag Team Championships to The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Since then, her future with the company has been the source of much speculation, but that didn’t stop Becky Lynch from firing shots at her.

As noted by 411Mania, Lynch was asked about the possibility of facing Banks in an interview with Sky Sports. The Raw Women’s Champion didn’t hold back from voicing her true feelings either.

“If Sasha Banks could hack it and she didn’t get her jacket, and she’s off crying like Ronda Rousey, then I would love to face her. But unfortunately, she couldn’t take losing. She lost the Tag Team Championship, and she was gone. Some people can’t hack losing. They can’t step up; they can’t realize when you lose it’s just a chance to get better, it’s a chance to learn; it’s a chance to grow.”

Lynch concluded the interview by stating that Banks knows where to find her if she wants a fight, suggesting that perhaps her words were just some old fashioned, in-character trash talking as a way to set up a potential match down the line.

This isn’t the first time Lynch has ripped her fellow superstar, though. As The Inquisitr reported back in May, The Man said that Banks has “fallen from grace,” and challenged her to a match. Those remarks also appeared to be in-character, so it’s unlikely that there’s any real bad blood between the pair.

Since rising to the top of the WWE card towards the end of last year, Lynch has mastered the art of walking the line between reality and kayfabe. In the lead-up to WrestleMania 35, she got into a heated Twitter exchange with Ronda Rousey, which led to both performers resorting to personal attacks and furthering their rivalry.

Banks problems within WWE are well documented. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she’s reportedly unhappy and keen on seeing out her contract so she can leave the company, having not been granted her release upon request.

According to the rumors, Banks’ frustration with WWE is related to her losing the titles at WrestleMania 35, having been promised a long run with the belts in order to make them feel prestigious.

If Banks is set to make her grand return a challenge Lynch for the title, implementing real-life drama into their storyline will add the kind of edge to proceedings that Lynch’s character is synonymous with.

At the same time, maybe Lynch has some real grievances with Banks for her recent actions.