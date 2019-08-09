Kelly Ripa’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Outfit Featuring Fishnets Dubbed Epic By Instagram

Kelly Ripa is known for posting entertaining social media updates. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host might also tick boxes on the family front, but her posts invariably come with an element of humor. It looks like Kelly has delivered another knockout photo.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her account. The blonde’s trademark light locks hadn’t gone anywhere, but there was no denying that the 48-year-old looked different. Kelly had gone full-throttle with the colorful and somewhat-iconic outfit donned by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad; Kelly had even nailed the pigtail hair, fishnet stockings, and booty shorts.

The photo might well have had Kelly’s fans doing a bit of a double-take. The mother-of-three’s facial features were just about identifiable, although blue and red makeup matching her satin bomber jacket were definitely sending out Harley Quinn vibes, as was the baseball bat Ripa was holding.

The update wasn’t a solo one from Kelly, though. The star was accompanied by a male dressed as the movie’s Joker character. Kelly pouted and posed for the camera with one leg in the air with her companion holding it.

A caption from Kelly announced that she was perfecting her “look” ahead of an appearance with a new guest co-host.

Instagram is literally going nuts over the post.

“Yesssss,” one fan wrote.

“That’s everything!!!!!!!!” another said.

Questions did come in over Kelly’s companion, with one fan asking the star whether she was posing with Ryan Seacrest. It is clear from her caption that she is posing with actor Jerry O’Connell, who served as a guest host on Live! before Ryan Seacrest took the gig full time in 2017.

The update racked up likes in no time, as over 3,700 were clocked within just 35 minutes of the post going live. The same time frame brought over 33 fans to the comments section.

When it comes to celebrity cosplay, Instagram is the go-to. Singer Taylor Swift and model Gigi Hadid went full Deadpool for Halloween in 2016, per Hello!. Justin Timberlake and wife, Jessica Biel, have channeled all things Toy Story, even making it a family affair. While the majority of celebrity cosplay photos will come around the Halloween period, it looks like Kelly has bucked the trend today.

Kelly does have a unique edge on Instagram. This star is a huge fan of throwback photos, with many showing Kelly as a younger girl, and the practice seems to extend to Kelly’s entire family.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram, where she has 2.4 million followers.