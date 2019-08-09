Amanda Seyfried Admits She Turned Down The Role Of Gamora In The MCU

For years, fans have discussed the “what-ifs” when it comes to casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. John Krasinski almost landed the role of Captain America, Emily Blunt was close to playing Black Widow, Jason Momoa was almost Drax instead of Aquaman, and Johnny Depp was in the running for Doctor Strange. Now, a new almost-casting has been revealed from the actress who turned down a major MCU role.

Amanda Seyfried has revealed she turned down the role of Gamora when speaking with MTV International to promote her new film, The Art of Racing in the Rain. When asked if she would ever consider entering the realm of superhero movies, Amanda said it almost happened.

“I turned down [a superhero movie] once and they haven’t called back since. And it was a big’un. I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like ‘I had a life to live’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.”

While she doesn’t admit to the role being Gamora specifically, there is only one green female superhero currently in the MCU, who could be classified as a “big’un.” While Amanda doesn’t regret turning down the role in Guardians of the Galaxy, she admitted that the folks over at Marvel Studios have not shown any interest in her since she declined their offer.

Amanda not wanting to spend a lot of time in makeup makes a whole lot of sense, since Zoe Saldana admitted it took three hours a day to turn green. Back in 2017, the actress shared a time-lapse video on Twitter showing the over-the-top process it took to become Gamora. Zoe has had to endure countless hours of sitting in the makeup chair as she has played the character for four movies.

It was unknown to Amanda at the time, but nabbing the role of Gamora would have put her in some of the biggest movies of all time, and made quite the lengthy career in the MCU. Zoe Saldana’s time as Gamora isn’t over either, with confirmation of her appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it may not even stop there.

Other actresses who were in the running to play Gamora included Gina Carano and Oliva Wilde. Zoe eventually nabbed the role, which put her in three out of the top five highest-earning movies of all-time.