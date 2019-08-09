Barbara Palvin’s Booty On Full Display In Mirrored Instagram Pic

Barbara Palvin shared a new photo on Instagram earlier today, and it has her fans rushing to click the like button. The update showed the model wearing Victoria’s Secret lingerie, and a blue cropped sweater with a side tie accent.

So far, the post has been liked over 463,000 times in the first hour since it was posted.

The photo shows Barbara standing with her back to the camera. She sported light blue thong bottoms, which left her bare booty on full display. The model also faced a mirror, giving fans a good look at not just her back, but also of her from the front.

Palvin played with her hair with her right hand. Meanwhile, she wore her hair down in curls, while giving a coy look.

Plenty of fans stopped to leave comments as well, with some fans getting into an argument about whether Palvin is a plus-size model or not.

“I can’t believe Victoria’s Secret called you a plus size model. If this is plus size, then I’m a freaking whale,” said a follower.

“VS never called her plus size. Those were rumors created by other sites,” responded a fan.

When Barbara was first named as a Victoria’s Secret model, there were a lot of rumors that she was their first plus-size model. And, according to The Inquisitr, it’s true that the model was never announced officially as such.

With that being said, many Instagram users wanted to leave her compliments surrounding her role with the brand.

“How was shooting again with Victoria’s Secret? Seeing yours [sic] new pic make my day???? so in love with them!! Good job baby,” said a fan.

“Wow you are still the hottes [sic] Victoria secret model I swear,” commented a follower.

“Am i wrong or is she perfection in person?” asked a fan.

In other news, Barbara shared a new magazine cover story that she was featured in, by iO Donna. She shared a series of images from the photoshoot, with the first image being of her going braless under a black, leather jacket. Palvin also wore baggy pants and placed her left hand in her pockets. She also placed her right hand behind her neck and wore her hair pulled back in a casual hairstyle.

The model’s makeup included glossy pink lipstick, mascara, and a little blush. She stood at a beach, with a wooden fence visible in the background.

This update was liked over 943,000 times.