Watch Philadelphia Phillies Vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Wild Card Race Battle

Two teams trying to turn disappointing seasons into a NL Wild Card bid, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, face off in the Bay Area.

Heading into the 2019 Major League Baseball season, the Philadelphia Phillies were widely predicted to emerge from the NL East with at least a Wild Card berth, as MLB.com reported in a survey of 50 baseball experts. But even the eye-popping offseason signing of six-time All Star Bryce Harper to a record 13-year contract has not prevented Philadelphia from floundering.

The Phillies still have a shot at one of the two NL Wild Card berths, as do their Friday opponents, the San Francisco Giants, giving a pennant race-style urgency to their game that will live stream from the bay area.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants NL East-West matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. PT, 10:15 p.m. ET at the 41,915-seat Oracle Park, previously known as AT&T Park, in San Francisco, California, on Friday, August 9.

In Japan, that start time will be 11:15 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Saturday morning, August 10. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 8:15 a.m. Western.

After a lengthy period of free agency that lasted from November until February, Harper inked a whopping 13-year, $330 million contract that as The Inquisitr reported did not even include an “opt-out” clause for Harper, meaning he is bound to play in Philadelphia until the age of 39.

But Harper is getting his tenure with what will likely be the last team he plays for in his career off to a disappointing start, posting numbers that do not match up with his career averages — including an.832 OPS, a full 60 points lower than his career mark, per Baseball Reference. Harper’s unspectacular season is one of the reasons the Phillies now sit just three games over.500, and a half-game adrift of the NL’s second Wild Card spot.

As for San Francisco, they held on to ace left Madison Bumgarner at the July 31 trade deadline, and on Thursday night, “MadBum” took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the visiting Phillies, as The Associated Press reported. He ended up allowing one hit through seven as he won his fourth straight decision and took the Giants, who sat in last place in the NL West less than one month ago, to within three games of that same second NL Wild Card position.

In the initial year of a 13-year contract, the Phillies’ Bryce Harper has been unspectacular. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports service of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, baseball fans can watch the Phillies-Giants showdown at no charge.

Another way to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants game live stream for free is to use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, which charges a $29.99 monthly subscription fee, but also comes with a seven-day free trial. That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone, without a fee, during that weeklong trial period, though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required.

The Friday Phillies vs. Giants live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.

To watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants game live stream in Japan, Australia, and around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV.