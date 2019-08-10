‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd’s Boyfriend Reportedly Has Arrest For Domestic Assault

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is happily coupled up again after ending her relationship with the father of her daughter and MTV star, Cory Wharton, but it looks like Floyd’s new man might be traveling with a bit of baggage.

According to a report from Radar Online, Floyd’s current boyfriend, Matt Walker, who’s better known by his rap name eMex, has been arrested at least once for assault while dating a woman from his past. On December 11, 2011, Walker was reportedly arrested after being accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend. The responding officer noted in his report that the department received a call about a “woman screaming for help.”

“She had an argument with her boyfriend in the car,” the officer penned in his report, according to Radar Online. “She got out to walk away and he did not let her. Mr. Walker assaulted [victim] by pushing her on the ground. She had cuts on her face and nose. Mr. Walker was arrested.”

Walker’s accuser was not named, but told the police she and Walker were having an argument while in a vehicle together. She said she tried to remove herself from the situation by exiting the vehicle and attempting to walk home, but Walker also got out and decided to follow her.

“I was trying to get away but he was trying to keep me there by getting in front of me and pushing me…we ended up on the ground,” she said.

Officers responding to the incident said Walker, was “crying” when they arrived on the scene. The report from Radar Online also noted that the alleged victim refused medical treatment for the cuts to her face and nose. The case was closed on August 29, 2013, and a disposition of nolle prosequi was entered, which means the case was abandoned by the plaintiff or prosecutor.

An unnamed source told the outlet the couple ended their relationship after Walker’s arrest.

Now, Walker is appearing on the MTV series with his new beau, Floyd, and her daughter Ryder.

Loading...

Floyd and Walker dated long-distance for almost a year, but it seems the couple might be preparing to change that. Walker, who lives in Baltimore, has said he’ll be moving to Floyd’s home state of California. The couple have also been talking about having more children in the future and the possibility of marriage.

As for Wharton, The Challenge star has also moved on after parting ways with Floyd. Wharton has been linked to another MTV reality personality, Taylor Selfridge, and the couple’s relationship has been documented on Teen Mom OG, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Despite the separation and new relationships, Floyd and Wharton have managed to create and maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship for their daughter.