‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Busts Out Of Skimpy Zebra-Print Bikini

Ever since she was featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, Hailey Clauson occasionally turns to her Instagram page to share sizzling images from her shoot in South Australia in October of last year. That is exactly what she did on Thursday when she took to the popular social media platform to post a racy photo of herself in a skimpy bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo, Clauson is sitting on some rocks on a beach as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit in a zebra print that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, while its tiny cups barely contain her assets, putting her buxom physique on full display. The 24-year-old blond bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose straps sit low on her frame, showing off quite a bit of skin. According to Sports Illustrated, the two-piece set the model is wearing is by Bamba Swim.

Clauson is sitting with her knees up in front of her, partially covering her lower body, leaving just the side string of the bikini bottom visible. The model has her head tilted back with her eyes closed, in a meditative way, as her lips are slightly parted.

Clauson is wearing her blond hair brushed back and down in loose, beach waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. As of the time of this writing, the post — which Clauson shared with her 533,000 Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 10,000 likes and more than 100 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app, who are fans of the model, took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the California native.

“[S]tunning American Dream Girl,” one user raved.

“The queen of the world, too beautiful,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a smiley-blowing-a-heart-kiss emoji.

Loading...

“[M]ajor babe,” a third fan added, including a lightning emoji at the end of the message.

As Sports Illustrated previously pointed out, Clauson’s journey with the magazine began in 2015, which makes this year’s issue her fifth with SI, and her accomplishment include being featured on the cover.

“When Hailey joined our SI Swimsuit family as a rookie [in 2015], I knew that she was the future of our brand,” editor MJ Day said. “She’s young for the industry. She’s has her entire career ahead of her. Yet to me, it was so obvious that she had only begun to blossom, and now that she’s landed the cover, I know her career is going to go crazy. When I look at Hailey’s photos, I see a legend in the making.”