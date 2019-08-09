Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of Sexy White Bodysuit And Some Of The Comments Are Creeping Out Fans

Tammy Hembrow’s latest Instagram post is making her fans’ jaws drop on the floor.

As those who follow the popular YouTuber on social media know, Tammy regularly puts on a sexy display for fans in a wide-variety of different outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops and even workout gear. Every single photo that she shares earns her a ton of attention from fans and it’s safe to say that everyone loves her.

In the most recent photo that was shared with her 9.7 million fans, Tammy flaunts her flawless figure once again. While posing for a photo in her bathroom, the social media star snaps a selfie in the mirror, showing off her killer figure to fans. Along with a pair of high-waisted jeans, Hembrow dons an incredibly tight white long-sleeve top that features a thin piece of fabric over her chest as she nearly spills out of the tiny top.

The blonde bombshell looks stunning with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick. She looks like she’s ready for a night out and rocks a ton of curls in her hair. In just a short time of the post going live on her account, it’s earned the beauty stellar reviews from followers with over 64,000 likes and upwards of 200 comments.

Some fans commented on the image to ask Hembrow where she got her sexy outfit while countless others gushed over how beautiful she is. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping post, opting to comment with emoji instead. A few other followers couldn’t help but comment that they were uncomfortable with some of the things people were saying about the photo.

“Boss me around whenever you want love bug,” one fan commented on the image.

“These other comments are making me uncomfy,” another chimed in.

“Some real creeps in the comments,” another Instagram user wrote.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Tammy showed some major skin in another sexy selfie. In the sultry photo, Tammy appears in front of a white wall, sitting front and center. The blonde bombshell wears her long, blonde locks up in pigtail buns while a few pieces of loose hair fall around her face. Hembrow looks incredible with a face full of makeup, which comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, mascara, lipliner and lipstick while she pops out of another insanely small white top.

Like most of her images, this one earned her a ton of attention with over 1,000-plus comments and 264,000 likes.