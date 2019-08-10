You Too Can Visit ‘Outlander’ Filming Locations In Scotland

Fancy a trip to Scotland to see some of your favorite locations from the hit series Outlander? Now that “droughtlander” is upon fans of the show, a visit to some of the places where Claire and Jamie filmed might be just the ticket. But many of the locations are not exactly what you are expecting.

Town & Country shared several examples of actual places fans can visit on a trip to Scotland to observe the atmosphere, and between ruins, castles, stones and battlefields, there is plenty to build a trip around.

Craigh na Dun, where Claire travels through the stones, isn’t a real place — those stones in the show are large pieces of Styrofoam — but the area where those stones are arranged for the show, Kinloch Rannoch, is. Maril Davis, Outlander‘s Executive Producer says she loves the changing landscape of the spot.

“I have a soft spot for this magical place. It truly lives up to the ‘four seasons in one day’ phenomenon that’s common in Scotland. While shooting up there for season two, we experienced bright blue skies, snow, rain, and gale force winds—all in the span of one hour!”

The series starts with Claire and Frank in Inverness, but for the show, it is the village of Falkland standing in for Inverness. But while Inverness is three hours from Edinburgh, Falkland is a mere hour away.

In Falkland, you can stay at the guesthouse where Claire and Frank Randall stayed. This guesthouse is the Covenanter Hotel in real life and it looks onto the Bruce Fountain — named for Robert the Bruce — where Jamie is spotted for the first time.

Doune Castle stands in as Castle Leoch — the home of Colum MacKenzie and his clan — and it can be found about a half-hour northeast of Glasgow. For a bit of trivia, Doune Castle also stands in for the Winterfell scenes in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones.

Then there is Culross, which is Cranesmuir on the show, the village where Geillis Duncan lived and worked. The area behind Culross Palace is where they shot the scenes around Claire’s Castle Leoch herb garden.

Midhope Castle is not far from Edinburgh and is where all of the exterior Lallybroch scenes took place.

“Also known as Broch Tuarach in the show, the exteriors of this 15th-century castle stand in for Jamie’s home in the series,” Town & Country wrote. “While exteriors are intact, the building is derelict inside.”

If you want to visit Wentworth Prison, you will need to go to Linlithgow Palace a half-hour west of Edinburgh to see the place where Black Jack Randall tortured Jamie. The interior of Linlithgow Palace is much nicer than the prison interior where Mary, Queen of Scots was born.