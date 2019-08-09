Kylie Jenner & Surgically-Enhanced Stassie Karanikolaou Rock Thong Bikinis, Fans Think Both Girls Are Plastic

Paparazzi images of Kylie Jenner have been filling media outlets for most of the week – the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is on vacation in Italy ahead of her 22nd birthday tomorrow. The makeup mogul has been photographed with boyfriend Travis Scott and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, although Kylie’s entourage also includes various members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kylie has also brought along best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The 22-year-old model and influencer was photographed today joining Kylie on a superyacht, with photos showing the pair flaunting their fit and curvy bodies in skimpy swimwear. As fans of Stassie will know, the blonde has been open about having undergone cosmetic breast surgery, per her Harper’s Bazaar interview.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail today showed Kylie rocking a white bikini. The string two-piece was definitely minimal, but it was showcasing Kylie’s famous frame to the max. The thong design echoed elements of the bikini worn by Stassie by virtue of its rear-flaunting design, although Stassie had opted for a patterned two-piece with a cupped finish and more traditional bra-like straps.

Fans have been leaving their somewhat hurtful thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. It looks like both Kylie and Stassie are receiving plastic surgery accusations, although it would appear that many viewers weren’t aware that Stassie had undergone cosmetic breast surgery.

Kylie Jenner PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire, 21, showcases her curves in a TINY white bikini https://t.co/gFxS24keMM — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 9, 2019

“Why do they ALL have the EXACT same bodies? the same butt. same waist. same curves. because they PAID for it. no two humans except identical twins would have the exact same body,” a user wrote, with over 300 others upvoting the comment.

“Looks like they went to the same plastic surgeon,” read another popular response.

“Wow, her plastic surgery is actually really obvious…,” a user stated with over 112 users agreeing.

Whether this comment was aimed toward Kylie or Stassie wasn’t clarified, although the Kylie Cosmetics CEO found herself probed by many other individuals. That, too, was the case for Stassie.

Loading...

“Wow bodies look identical. Same plastic surgeon I can see,” a user wrote.

Similar responses filled the newspaper’s comments section, although not all replies were centered on allegations against the pair. More positive replies were left, as users commented on how beautiful Kylie looked, although these did not garner many upvotes. The star’s billionaire status was also challenged, although even the most skeptical fan would likely be prepared to acknowledge that a Forbes-listed status is a valid one.

Feedback to Kylie and Stassie’s images is generally more positive on the girls’ social media pages. Stassie started appearing prominently on Kylie’s Instagram earlier this year as the Kylie Skin founder prepared for her BFF’s 22nd birthday. It looks like Stassie is set to return the favor.