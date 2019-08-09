German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Shows Off Gorgeous Figure In Skintight Silk Dress

Another day, another insanely sexy photo from model Pia Muehlenbeck.

The German-born model is currently residing in Australia and she’s popular on social media. On Instagram alone, the brunette beauty boasts a following of more than 2 million while each and every snapshot she shares with fans earns her plenty of likes and comments.

The stunner is no stranger to strutting her stuff in a number if different and sexy outfits including bikinis, crop tops, dresses and just about anything else you could dream up. In the most recent photo shared with followers, the stunner delights fans a with a double photo update.

In the first photo in the series of two, the model leans her head back while wearing her long, dark locks curled and off to one side of her shoulder. She poses outside near a cactus and a leafy, green plant and looks like she’s soaking up the sun while she faces the sky. Muehlenbeck’s picture-perfect figure is on full display in the photo in a curve-hugging yellow dress that fits her like a glove.

The model leaves little to be desired with the top of the dress showing plenty of cleavage while the bottom gives fans a look at her killer legs. She dons a face full of makeup for the snapshot that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss. The social media star also rocks a long silver necklace in the photo.

In the second snapshot in the series of two, Pia strikes a slightly different pose, this time looking over her shoulder as she flashes her pearly whites for the camera.

Since the post went live on her account, it has earned Pia rave reviews with more than 24,000 likes in addition to 270-plus comments. Some followers asked where she purchased her dress while countless others gushed over her amazing figure.

A few others commented on the image with a clever caption since Pia asked for help with that aspect of her post.

“Wow you look amazing in yellow Pia. Can’t think of a caption, brain not working well after seeing this hotness in my feed,” one follower commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“Perfect is my caption,” another fan wrote.

“You are a ray of sunshine. You look so stunning, gorgeous,” one more gushed with a sun emoji.

As her fans know, Pia has a very popular YouTube page that boasts over 380,000 subscribers and each and every video posts earns her a ton of attention from fans.