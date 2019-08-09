Kourtney Kardashian Dubbed Unattractive As Leopard-Print Bikini & Turban Has Fans Laughing

Kourtney Kardashian is being given a hard time. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star mostly garners praise for her swimwear looks, with fans often suggesting that she appears the most natural-looking of her famous sisters.

It looks like it isn’t Kourtney’s lucky day. The 40-year-old took to her Instagram yesterday to announce that her Poosh lifestyle brand is set for a swimwear collaboration. The company’s founder proved every inch the brand ambassador as she posed in a fierce leopard-print two-piece that came with a twist: Kourtney had paired the bikini with an animal-print turban.

Over on Kourtney’s Instagram, where dedicated followers are likely diehard fans, feedback was mostly positive. The update didn’t take long to make The Daily Mail‘s headlines though, where viewers to the picture have been leaving their thoughts. The Poosh CEO now sees herself subject to harsh words.

The most upvoted comment seemed particularly hurtful, taking a jab at the star’s 40 years, although even the most skeptical of fans would likely argue that this age-defying mother looks incredibly youthful. Multiple comments did, however, appear to be calling Kourtney unattractive, with other users seeming to find the look worthy of laughter.

“Why does she post pics of her like this? She is not attractive in a sexy sort of way” was a comment racking up 88 likes.

“She is not attractive, very stern and hard looking” was a comment also gaining upvotes.

“Not hot,” another added.

As to those seeming to find Kourtney’s image a source of laughter, comments were plentiful.

“Hahahahahahaha – looks like something out of the Flintstones! Yabba-dabba-do!” a user wrote with over 52 individuals agreeing.

While one user called the turban “ridiculous,” another claimed that the headwear added ten years to Kourtney’s appearance. References were also made to a recent Instagram update from sister Khloe Kardashian – it showed the Good American founder rocking leopard-print spandex.

While all sorts of comments were left to the newspaper’s report, those dubbing the star unattractive seemed particularly marked today.

“She is just not attractive at all,” one user stated.

“Hahaha turbans… you can’t make that stuff up” didn’t slam Kourtney on the attractiveness front, but it did see the user appearing to laugh at Kourtney.

Kourtney has faced criticism over her appearance at the hands of her own family. Fans of the family’s E! show will recall a catfight between Kourtney and sister Kim that saw the KKW Beauty founder call her older sibling “the least exciting to look at.” While positive feedback on Kourtney’s social media now often comes as a bit of an inside joke – Kourtney will find herself being told she is “the most exciting to look at” – it looks like viewers to The Daily Mail’s images were less impressed.