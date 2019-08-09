Kourtney Kardashian Dubbed Unattractive As Leopard-Print Bikini & Turban Has Fans Laughing

Kourtney Kardashian is being given a hard time. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star mostly garners praise for her swimwear looks, with fans often suggesting that she appears the most natural-looking of her famous sisters.

It looks like it isn’t Kourtney’s lucky day. The 40-year-old took to her Instagram yesterday to announce that her Poosh lifestyle brand is set for a swimwear collaboration. The company’s founder proved every inch the brand ambassador as she posed in a fierce leopard-print two-piece that came with a twist since Kourtney had paired the bikini with an animal-print turban.

On Kourtney’s Instagram account, dedicated followers tend to be diehard fans so today’s feedback was mostly positive. However, the update didn’t take long to make The Daily Mail‘s headlines since certain viewers left harsh words directed at the Poosh CEO.

The most upvoted comment seemed particularly hurtful, taking a jab at the star’s age. Although even the most skeptical fans would likely argue that this 40-year-old mother looks incredibly youthful, multiple commenters appeared to be calling Kourtney unattractive, with other users apparently finding the look worthy of laughter.

“Why does she post pics of her like this? She is not attractive in a sexy sort of way” was a comment racking up 88 likes.

“She is not attractive, very stern and hard looking” was a comment also gaining upvotes.

“Not hot,” another added.

As to those seeming to find Kourtney’s image a source of laughter, comments were plentiful.

“Hahahahahahaha – looks like something out of the Flintstones! Yabba-dabba-do!” a user wrote with more than 52 individuals agreeing.

While one user called the turban “ridiculous,” another claimed that the headwear added ten years to Kourtney’s appearance. References were also made to a recent Instagram update from sister Khloe Kardashian that showed the Good American founder rocking leopard-print spandex.

While all sorts of comments were left to the newspaper’s report, those dubbing the star unattractive seemed particularly marked today.

“She is just not attractive at all,” one user stated.

“Hahaha turbans… you can’t make that stuff up” slammed Kourtney for what she wearing.

Kourtney has faced criticism over her appearance at the hands of her own family. Fans of the family’s E! show will recall a catfight between Kourtney and sister Kim that saw the KKW Beauty founder call her older sibling “the least exciting to look at.”

While positive feedback on Kourtney’s social media now often comes of as a bit of an inside joke, this Kardashian sister does find herself being told she is “the most exciting to look at.” Sadly, viewers to The Daily Mail’s images were less impressed.