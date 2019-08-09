Normani Pushes Chest Out In Crop Top For Stunning New Single Artwork, ‘Motivation’

Normani is slowly but surely becoming the name on everyone’s lips.

She is a former member of Fifth Harmony who is now pursuing a solo career. The “Slow Down” songstress revealed the artwork for her new upcoming single, “Motivation,” which will be her first solo piece that’s not a collaboration. For her Instagram caption, she mentions that it will be released next week on August 16.

Normani appears in the center of the artwork in a pair of jeans and a white cropped vest. She is positioned facing one side, on her knees, pushing her chest out while placing her hands on the floor. The stunning artwork has an overall pink aesthetic and sees her long wavy hair in a ponytail.

Within one hour of sharing, the post has racked up over 185,000 likes, proving to have made an instant impact on her followers.

“Pop princess,” Bebe Rexha wrote.

“THIS IS WHAT IVE BEEN NEEDING!!! OKAY GIRL IM READDDYYYYYYY,” another user shared.

“OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG I GASPED SO LOUD I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS,” a third mentioned.

“We not ready! Sheesh,” a fourth fan commented.

“This is the best cover art I’ve seen from a modern music artist in the last 7 years!” a fifth follower insisted.

“C’mon 90’s early 2000’s pop princess,” another passionate account noted.

Yesterday, “That’s The Way Love Goes” icon Janet Jackson shared a professional meet-and-greet photo from her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” from when Normani came to visit her, which The Inquisitr reported. For Jackson’s caption on Instagram, she mentioned that she is proud of everything Normani has achieved so far and that’s she is excited about her new music.

Normani commented under the photo and expressed how important that moment was for her.

“I still can’t believe that this is real life. It means the world that YOU took the time to stop and listen. I needed to hear your words now more than ever and I thank you for that. I love you forever!!!!!!”

Recently, Normani opened for Ariana Grande on her “Sweetener” world tour across North America.

Since embarking on a solo career, Normani has collaborated with a number of big names. Her first release, “Love Lies” in 2018, was a duet with Khalid and featured on the Love, Simon soundtrack. The track has since gone 3x platinum in the U.S. after sales of over 3 million, per RIAA.

In January 2019, she teamed up with Sam Smith on “Dancing With A Stranger,” another big hit. The single reached No. 3 in the U.K., No. 6 in Australia, and No. 7 in the U.S. On Spotify, it is currently her most-played track with over 441 million streams.

To keep up with Normani’s journey, follow her Instagram which boasts over 4.2 million followers.