Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers Have Date Night At TomTom After Threatening To Sue Lisa Vanderpump’s Partner

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, had a date night, and they landed at a surprising venue. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newlyweds showed up at TomTom, the West Hollywood bar co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump, just days after the RHOBH veteran shared text messages in which Phypers threatened to sue her Vanderpump Dogs business partner, Dr. John Sessa.

In the message posted by Vanderpump, Phypers demanded that Sessa remove all social media posts that included negative messages about his wife. He then warned that if the posts weren’t removed from Sessa’s pages immediately, he and Richards would seek “full legal action” against the Vanderpump Dogs director and anyone else involved in defaming Richards’ character, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Denise and her husband Aaron showed up at TomTom unannounced a as a “peace offering” of sorts, to show that they have no bad blood with Vanderpump, who co-owns the bar with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

“It was completely unplanned and nobody knew they were coming,” the source said of Richards and her husband.

The entire TomTom staff was reportedly confused by the couple’s cameos after the Twitter drama with Vanderpump, but Richards and Phypers reportedly acted very normal as they enjoyed their time at the WeHo hotspot. The Hollywood Life source said the two sat at the bar and sipped cocktails while acting “very much in love and snapping photos” and that nobody at the bar bothered them.

The TomTom eyewitness also revealed that it seemed as though Richards and her husband felt bad about the tweets that were sent out.

“Aaron was overheard telling someone he and Denise wanted to go to check the place out, but it seemed like they were really trying to let everyone know they were sorry for the tweets sent over the last few days. It was almost like a peace offering. They both had really nice things to say about Lisa and TomTom and Aaron was also overheard saying there’s no bad blood or hard feelings at all between Lisa or anyone who works for her.”

Richards later shared a photo to Instagram to show her followers where she ended up on her date night. Some commenters questioned why Denise was at Vanderpump’s bar, noting, “I thought LVP was the enemy?”

“Hold on! Your husband threatens John/LVP with a lawsuit but then you go to HER restaurant for date night?? Hmmm. Whatever,” another wrote.

But a third commenter praised Richards, writing, “You go DR. Support LVP, she deserves it!”

Loading...

While Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have now “checked out” TomTom, they probably haven’t yet been to Vanderpump’s most recent bar venture, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. When the high-end cocktail lounge opened earlier this year, Vanderpump famously “forgot” to send invites to her then-co-stars on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Camille Grammer was the only current RHOBH cast member who showed up for the grand opening.

You can see Phypers’ alleged tweet below.