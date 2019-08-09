Cameron Diaz, 46, Shows Off Killer Legs In Swimsuit In Rare Sighting

Cameron Diaz has been photographed in public for the first time in quite some time.

As fans know, the actress has taken a step away from the spotlight in recent years and has been taking some time off to enjoy her husband, Benji Madden, and a little rest and relaxation. The last movie that the actress starred in was Annie in 2014, where she played the role of Mrs. Hannigan. Since her acting break, Cameron hasn’t been photographed too many times in public, but in new photos that were published by Radar Online, Diaz looks refreshed and happy with her man by her side.

In the images, the publication shares that the famous couple was vacationing in St. Tropez. Like countless other celebrities have been doing this summer, Madden and Diaz appeared to have chartered a yacht for the occasion. In the photos, Cameron wore a huge smile on her face as she wore her long, blonde locks slicked back in a high ponytail. The bombshell appeared to be rocking minimal makeup along with a pair of dainty hoop earrings.

The star looked conservative yet sexy in a navy-colored swimsuit that had long sleeves and a slight turtleneck. The suit featured a pattern of white and pink flowers all over it. Though her arms were covered up, Cameron still looked stunning while showing off her toned legs in the unique outfit.

We are LOVING Cameron Diaz's wetsuit. ???????? https://t.co/jrtJ8lfreK — POPSUGAR Fashion (@POPSUGARFashion) August 9, 2019

As previously mentioned, Cameron has been pretty absent from the spotlight in recent years. The Inquisitr recently reported that the blonde bombshell wrote an essay for InStyle to celebrate their 25th anniversary. In the piece, the actress tells readers that she been enjoying some time away from the spotlight, sharing that she is taking this time to do some things for herself and figure out her life before she takes the plunge and dives back into the spotlight.

“I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing,” Diaz shared. “Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”

And since she stepped out of the Hollywood scene, Cameron dished that she knows that her time is her own, and she doesn’t feel the need to use social media all the time to promote projects since she isn’t doing any new films at the moment. Now, she’s just focused on living her life and enjoying herself.