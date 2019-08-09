‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Debuts First Explosive Trailer With Team Twist

MTV officially released the new trailer for Season 34 of their hit franchise, The Challenge, on YouTube today. After a mega-successful Season 33, producers decided to stick with the same theme, dubbing the upcoming season War of the Worlds 2. WOTW2 will pit American contestants against those from the United Kingdom, slightly deviating from the original WOTW, where contestants appeared from all across the globe. Fear not, fans, there will be some members from other countries, but they’ll be appearing in a bizarre new twist.

“Set in the middle of the jungle, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 returns to a classic team format; 14 Brits will battle it out against 14 Americans for their share of the $1 million-dollar prize,” the description of the trailer reads.

The new trailer promises to have some of the most intense competitions ever in Challenge history, as well as some serious fights between the cast members. As usual with a new season of the competition series, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio can be seen making his traditional toast with the entire cast after they enter their new digs for the season. Veteran Wes Bergmann is also shown talking smack to an unidentified cast member, while some old faces are back after several years away.

According to People, the new teams are as follows:

Team USA:

Ashley Mitchell

Cara Maria Sorbello

Faith Stowers

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Jordan Wiseley

Josh Martinez

Kam Williams

Laurel Stucky

Leroy Garrett

Nany Gonzalez

Paulie Calafiore

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Zach Nichols

Team U.K.:

Esther Falana

Georgia Harrison

Idris Virgo

Jenny West

Joss Mooney

Kayleigh Morris

Kyle Christie

Nicole Bass

Rogan O’Connor

Sean Lineker

Stephen Bear

Theo Campbell

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Zahida Allen

The big twist this season is that of the “Reinforcements.” Four contestants have been put in the category and hail from different countries. Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Natalie “Ninja” Duran, and Dee Nguyen will be the reinforcements for the season, but MTV has not revealed what their role is at this time.

WOTW2 could bring together American veterans in a way the show wasn’t able to last season. Longtime veterans turned on each other instead of trying to eliminate their new British co-stars. Now they appear to be forced together, as each team will be trying to take down the other one by one. As Johnny Bananas says, however, “all is fair in love, war, and Challenges,” so MTV is free to shake things up at any time this season.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 debuts August 28 on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.