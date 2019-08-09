Miley Cyrus Flaunts Underboob & Killer Abs In Tiny Crop Top

The singer showed off her amazing body in a crop top.

Miley Cyrus isn’t shy about showing off her amazing body. The 26-year-old posted a sexy snap, flaunting her amazing physique on Instagram.

In the post, Miley struck a sultry pose, leaning against a wood wall. The singer wore a tiny white crop top, putting her incredible abs on full display. In the barely-there top, the singer also showed off major underboob. Miley wore matching white pants and a black-and-gold jacket. The former Disney Channel star was decked out in gold, pairing her outfit with a variety of gilded accessories, including metallic sandals, a chain belt, numerous rings, and a Chanel statement necklace.

Fans were floored by the sexy snap.

“Literally the most beautiful person alive!” wrote a follower.

“Perfection,” added another.

“You’re looking so beautiful,” complimented a third Instagram user.

The post has racked up more than 401,400 likes.

Miley is currently vacationing in Italy with her older sister, Brandi Cyrus, 32, and pal Kaitlynn Carter, 30, reported Radar Online. Kaitlynn recently split from The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner and has been reportedly leaning on the Cyrus sisters for support. The beautiful blondes were photographed leaving the Dolomites mountain range by helicopter. Miley donned a black sports bra and tight leggings, leaving little to the imagination.

The empowered singer seems to be determined to continue her hot girl summer. However, some fans seemed to be less than pleased with Miley’s sexually explicit photos. As reported by The Inquisitr, a few of her followers shamed the singer for baring her body, claiming she is being disrespectful to both her husband, Liam Hemsworth, and her in-laws. After The Daily Mail wrote about Miley’s recent topless photos, angered fans took to the publication’s comments section.

“She is too old for this trashy ridiculous act of hers. Always wondered what Liam sees in her. Still do!” wrote a commenter.

“I feel sorry for her in-laws,” chimed in a different person.

Recently, Miley acknowledged she does not have a traditional marriage. In a July interview with Elle magazine, the singer asserted her relationship with Liam is modern and unique.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique…. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner?” said Miley.

The singer went on to explain her heterosexual relationship does not undermine her bisexuality.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” revealed the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

Miley’s upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus will be released later this year.