Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Busts Out Of Strapless Gold One-Piece In New Photo

Alessandra Ambrosio is wowing her fans again with a sizzling new snap from her Italian vacation that is proving hard to ignore.

The photo was shared on Friday, August 9, and caught the former Victoria’s Secret Angel yet again out at sea. The camera was positioned above the beauty to capture nearly every inch of her flawless figure as she laid on a boat with the golden sun illuminating her bronzed skin and the gorgeous, deep blue ocean providing a stunning scene around her.

Of course, a day on the water deserves the perfect swim apparel, and Alessandra’s certainly did not disappoint. The Brazilian bombshell sent pulses racing in an impossibly tight gold one-piece from her own swimwear line, GAL Floripa, that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Her voluptuous assets busted over the strapless top that hardly provided any coverage to the area, leaving her bare decolletage and an ample amount of cleavage very much within eyesight — and her 10 million followers definitely did not seem to mind the NSFW display. A small cutout fell right in the middle of her bust and chest, drawing eyes to the area even more.

Meanwhile, the lower half of Alessandra’s swimsuit was equally as risque thanks to its dangerously high-cut design that exposed her curvy hips and long, toned legs that were stretched out in front of her. Its hemline sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while the clingy nature of the suit’s fabric highlighted her flat midsection.

Alessandra dressed up her itty-bitty boat-day look with a slew of jewelry, including necklaces, bracelets, and hoop earrings. She also sported a pair of trendy round sunglasses to shield her eyes from the glistening sun. Her long, brunette tresses were worn up in a messy bun to stay out of her face, which sported a gorgeous minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the supermodel quickly showered the new photo with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 16,000 times after just 35 minutes of going live to Instagram, and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Oh my God you are such a queen,” one person wrote, while another said that Alessandra was a “goddess.”

Loading...

“Perfection! Exquisite! Gorgeous!” commented a third.

This is not the only steamy shot that the stunner has shared from her Italian vacation. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model posted another photo yesterday that caught her rocking a seriously skimpy bikini from her swimwear line as she posed again aboard the boat, driving her fans absolutely wild.