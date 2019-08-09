Miley Cyrus Dances Sexy To Aaliyah In Skimpy Bikini Thong

For Miley Cyrus’ latest Instagram upload, the “Can’t Be Tamed” hitmaker is dancing to Aaliyah’s hit song “Rock The Boat” in a skimpy ensemble.

The post consists of two videos where Cyrus is wearing a white cropped vest top and skimpy bikini thong to match. To accessorize the look, she has on some sunglasses. Her many tattoos on her body are on display as she confidently dances in the sun and twerks her booty while holding onto the black fence.

Throughout both videos, Miley is dancing barefoot in a sexy manner, living her best life. The “Party Up The Street” songstress appears to be by the sea, enjoying some heat.

Within 20 minutes, the post has made a lot of impact on her page. With over 500,000 likes, the videos have been proven to be popular.

“Honestly the only one of us having a true hot girl summer,” one user wrote.

“I’m jealous of a fence…” another shared.

“Dancing like no one else can do!” a third insisted.

“Literally invented hot girl summer,” a fourth fan mentioned.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD OMGG,” yet another admiring follower commented.

Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” was released in 2002 and is considered an R&B classic. The music video was the last video Aaliyah filmed before passing away.

In between sharing bikini content, Cyrus has been putting out new music. She dropped an EP earlier this year, SHE IS COMING. The project consists of six new tracks and collaborations with Ghostface Killah, RuPaul, Swae Lee, and Mike WiLL Made-It.

The release is one of three EPs she plans to drop this year, according to Fox News. Each extended play will contain six songs.

Her latest single, “Mother’s Daughter,” has racked up over 87 million streams and remains her most played track on Spotify where she is the 60th most played artist in the world right now. The music video has been watched more than 44.5 million times on her official YouTube account.

In total, Cyrus has released six studio albums — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, Can’t Be Tamed, Bangerz, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, and Younger Now. To date, she has achieved three No. 1 albums on the U.S. Billboard 200.

After having a number of hit singles, it wasn’t till 2013 until Cyrus gained her first No. 1 single in the U.S. with “Wrecking Ball.”

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with many high profile names including Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg, Mark Ronson, and Big Sean to name a few.

On Instagram, Miley Cyrus’ account boasts over 97 million followers. Her posts are liked in their millions and usually make an impact.