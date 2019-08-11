The 5 Most Shocking ‘Teen Mom’ Moments

Teen Mom OG has been following the cast for a decade, and the cast of Teen Mom 2 have been sharing their lives almost as long. Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. While Farrah is no longer part of the cast (she was let go from the show in 2018), she is still best known for sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show.

Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Jenelle Evans are the original Teen Mom 2 cast members. Briana DeJesus joined the cast in 2017 and Jenelle Evans was let go earlier this year. The cast will see a new cast member welcomed to the show later this year, Jade Cline.

Fans have followed the girls for years, including all their ups and downs. While there have been plenty of sweet moments, the franchise is also known for its drama. With the drama comes controversy, and there have been plenty of shocking situations both on and off the screen over the years.

Take a look at some of the most shocking moments from the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 franchises.

1. Amber Portwood Chooses Prison Time Over Rehab

In 2012, Amber had fallen deep into addiction. In a move that shocked fans, Amber chose to go to prison rather than rehab. She served 17 months of her five-year sentence, and upon her release, she told People why she made the decision.

“The only thing I could see happening to me if I [hadn’t gone] to prison is I would have died. I would have overdosed. When you’re an addict you know what your bottom is.”

2. Farrah Abraham Returns to Teen Mom

After releasing an adult film, many believed Farrah was done with Teen Mom. However, she returned to the series in 2015, and her cast members were not happy!

Farrah opened up to Us Weekly about her return.

“When I got the call to come back, it was a little bit awkward for me, and I tried to work with them the best that I could.”

Meanwhile, Maci Bookout admitted in the same interview that she wasn’t happy.

“I’m not going to lie and say I was happy about it.”

Farrah was let go from the series in 2018.

3. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Trial Separation

When Catelynn and Tyler decided to take a trial separation last year, fans were convinced the couple was on the verge of divorce. However, she explained to E! News that the whole thing was “blown out of proportion.”

“I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”

The couple reunited and welcomed their daughter Vaeda in 2019.

4. Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin Start Dating

Briana DeJesus being added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 was pretty shocking itself, mainly because fans didn’t see it coming, but when she and Javi Marroquin started dating, things got even crazier. Javi and Kailyn Lowry had just divorced when he and Briana started a romance that was featured on the show. A feud between Briana and Kailyn followed, and a fight broke out between the two during the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Briana told Blasting News in January 2018 that she and Javi had broken up and that their future “just doesn’t line up.”

5. Jenelle Evans Dog Incident Leads to Her Being Fired and Losing Custody

Perhaps the biggest controversy to happen in the Teen Mom 2 world has been the dog incident involving Jenelle Evans. In May 2019, it was alleged her husband, David Eason, shot Jenelle’s French bulldog Nugget. The incident led to MTV cutting ties with Jenelle Evans. A statement released to Us Weekly from an MTV spokesperson said the network had “no plans” to document Jenelle’s story on the new season. Jade Cline was named as Jenelle’s replacement following the incident. However, it wasn’t just Jenelle’s job that the mom of three lost but also custody of her kids. The children under the care of Jenelle and David were removed from their care and the two spent weeks in court trying to regain custody. Jenelle and David regained custody of their kids just before the Fourth of July holiday, and she spoke out to Us Weekly.