Elisabeth Moss Flaunts Cleavage & Lean Legs In Figure-Hugging Mini-Dress

The actress flaunted her amazing curves in a Vivienne Westwood mini-dress.

Elisabeth Moss, 37, showed off her incredible figure in a Vivienne Westwood mini-dress. The actress posted a sexy snap on Instagram to promote her upcoming movie, The Kitchen, opening Friday. In the photo, a smirking Elisabeth stunned in her black sequin dress. Her tasteful cleavage and lean legs were on full display. She accessorized her sizzling look with black pumps, silver bracelets, and earrings.

The 37-year-old enhanced her gorgeous features with subtle makeup, wearing a berry-colored lipstick. The actress slicked back her shoulder-length blonde hair, giving her even more sex appeal. The actress, in full Hollywood glamor, looked distinctly different than her The Handmaid’s Tale character, June.

Elisabeth’s famous friends seemed to love her titillating post.

“Ohhhh!” wrote Elisabeth’s Mad Men castmate January Jones.

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie kept her compliment simple, leaving a heart-eye emoji.

Sarah Paulson, star of American Horror Story, let Elisabeth know she looked smoking by posting three fire emoji in the comments section.

Fans were also floored by the sexy snap.

“SMOKE SHOW!” wrote a fan.

“Holy hotness,” added another.

“Whoa! Stunning,” chimed in a third commenter.

The post has racked up over 135,500 likes.

The actress recently discussed the hardest scene she has ever had to film, reported Digital Spy. On a June episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Emmy award winner revealed she was disgusted in a Season 2 scene where her character had to give birth, naked and alone.

“In order to get that post-birth look, the guck that comes on a baby, they put cream cheese and jelly on the baby…” recalled the actress. “That baby was not having it… And it hated it, so it was screaming so loud. It’s all very emotional and this baby’s just screaming at the top of its lungs in my ear.”

On Tuesday, before a screening for the Hulu drama’s Season 3 finale at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, the star explained how she is able to portray her character’s trauma, reported Variety. She noted she explores different types of suffering so the show’s distressing storylines do not become monotonous for herself or the audience.

“I can go to new places and find new ways for things to be dark, then that’s interesting to me,” Elisabeth explained.

To see more of Elisabeth, be sure to go see The Kitchen, co-starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Domhnall Gleeson, in theaters now. The Season 3 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale also premieres on August 14.